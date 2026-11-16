Tracy Pollan Reveals Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Care Strategy

Tracy Pollan discusses how she and Michael J. Fox manage his Parkinson's disease daily routine while celebrating the 26th annual fundraiser at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City.

Tracy Pollan has shared intimate details about how she and her husband, Michael J. Fox, navigate the complexities of living with Parkinson's disease while maintaining a positive and resilient daily life. Speaking to People magazine, the 66-year-old actress emphasized the importance of focusing on the present moment to sustain their well-being as they approach four decades of marriage to the 65-year-old Back to the Future star.

Daily Routines for Parkinson's Management

Tracy Pollan stated that the key to managing their husband and wife dynamic amidst the neurodegenerative condition is to deal with challenges day by day without looking too far ahead. She explained that staying grounded in the current moment allows them to maintain stability, noting that if the present moment is okay, then that is where they find their comfort and peace. This philosophy guides their approach to health and happiness during their long-standing marriage.

Also read Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan Step Out With All 3 Daughters for Rare Family Outing

Shared Meals Boost Couple's Morale

Despite having different tastes in literature and entertainment, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan prioritize dining together to keep their spirits high. Pollan highlighted that sharing meals is a significant source of joy for the couple, serving as a consistent ritual that strengthens their bond. This routine of eating together provides a sense of normalcy and connection, counteracting the difficulties posed by Fox's condition.

26th Annual Fundraiser Achievements

The couple was joined by their three daughters, Aquinnah, Schuyler, and Esmé, at the 26th annual edition of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's. Held on Saturday at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City, the event featured performances by John Mayer, Brad Paisley, David Letterman, Stephen Colbert, Denis Leary, and John Oliver. Pollan praised the foundation for its amazing work over more than twenty years and the significant funds raised for scientific research.

Advertisement

Foundation's Impact on Cure Research

Tracy Pollan emphasized that the huge and amazing amount of money generated by the fundraiser goes directly to scientists working on a potential cure for Parkinson's. She expressed optimism about the progress being made, attributing it to the dedicated efforts of the foundation and its supporters. The event celebrates everyone who has worked with them for over two decades, highlighting the collaborative nature of the fight against the disease.

Emotional Honors and Family Presence

Michael J. Fox recently received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the Primetime Emmy Awards, an event where he moved guests to tears with his speech. Although their son Sam was not present at the Waldorf Astoria, the family reunited earlier in September at the awards ceremony. Fox's appearance without a wheelchair at the fundraiser marked a rare moment of public presence, underscoring the family's ongoing commitment to raising awareness and funds for Parkinson's disease research.