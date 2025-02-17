Tracy Morgan Reflects on Near-Fatal Accident at 'SNL 50: The Anniversary Special'

Tracy Morgan, a former 'Saturday Night Live' cast member, shared his gratitude for surviving a near-fatal car accident in 2014 during the 'SNL 50: The Anniversary Special.'

At ' SNL 50: The Anniversary Special ,' Tracy Morgan reflected on his 2014 near-fatal accident while expressing how happy he is to be alive and healthy to celebrate the show's milestone. The comedian, who was severely injured in a car accident , expressed how much it means to be surrounded by his comedy family to celebrate the legendary sketch series.

'I'm just thanking the Lord that I'm a part of this,' he told Matt Rogers inside 30 Rockefeller Center after walking the red carpet on February 16, 'that I survived that accident and I'm alive to be here for this.' The accident, which involved a Walmart tractor-trailer colliding with the limousine Morgan was riding in, killed his friend James McNair and left Morgan hospitalized for weeks with a lengthy recovery. Indeed, Morgan — who was a cast member on 'SNL' from 1996 to 2003 — was absent from the 40th anniversary special more than six months later. As '30 Rock' co-star Tina Fey said during the February 2015 special, 'And if he were here tonight, I’m sure Tracy would like to remind us that more than anything, he would like to get us all pregnant.' Before introducing a clip of one of Morgan's iconic characters, Brian Fellows, Baldwin and Fey expressed their love for their colleague and noted they'd be seeing him at the 41st reunion. Of course, that reunion didn't take place, but Morgan was sure to be on-hand for the next major milestone. 'Him saying, 'I pick you,' he gushed. 'Greatest memory ever was Lorne Michaels picking me to be a cast member.





