Tracking the tropics: Arthur remnants continue to bring heavy rains through Southeast Georgia before moving offshore

Portions of Southeast Georgia are seeing Flash Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories as remnant of Tropical Storm Arthur continue to move west to east across the south.

Portions of Southeast Georgia are seeing Flash Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories as remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur continue to move west to east across the south.

Strong thunderstorms will continue to stretch into Northeast Florida over the next several hours, as well. Be sure to keep your Weather Authority app handy as these storms continue to impact our region bringing heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Have your indoor plan ready when storms are heading your way. The National Hurricane Center issued its 8 a.m. outlook, stating: the system is expected to emerge offshore the east coast of the United States later today.

Environmental conditions appear to be marginally conducive for some subtropical or tropical development tonight or Saturday as the system moves northeastward at around 20 mph across the Western Atlantic Ocean. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall with the potential for life-threatening flash flooding is likely across portions of the Southeast United States through tonight.

Michelle McCormick joined News4Jax in December 2023 and in February 2024, she happily accepted the opportunity to officially join the News4Jax Weather Authority team as the weekend morning meteorologist. She is a member of both the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.

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