Tracking K-9 'Dexter' joins Puyallup PD, sniffing out suspects and evidence

The Puyallup Police Department (PPD) is welcoming a new officer to the team -- a dog named Dexter.

The Puyallup Police Department is welcoming a new officer to the team –- a dog named Dexter. The tracking K-9 has specialized training to follow human scent to help find missing persons, suspects, and evidence.

According to the PPD, tracking K-9s use their amazing sense of smell to follow a scent trail, even over long distances and through difficult terrain. Dexter led his handler to a handgun tossed into tall grass by a suspect.

Though Dexter is new to the PPD and is going through training, he has already completed some tracks, including one that helped Washington State Patrol troopers find a gun they believed a suspect had tossed into the tree line along State Route 512. Within a few minutes, Dexter found the handgun in tall grass that would have made the gun difficult, if not impossible, for officers to find. Dexter’s handler is PPD Officer Bond.

The two have already built a strong relationship based on many hours of training, teamwork, and trust, the PPD said. Seven people were sentenced to prison for playing a role in a $31 million coupon fraud scheme in Virginia. Savannah Guthrie's absence from NBC's "Today" show this week comes amid the ongoing search for her missing mother.

A Kent man has been charged in King County Superior Court with child molestation and voyeurism after prosecutors alleged he secretly recorded upskirt videos ofGPS error routes semi-trucks onto narrow streets in DuPont neighborhood A road construction project in DuPont caused problems in a nearby neighborhood after GPS devices mistakenly routed semi-trucks onto residential streets.





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