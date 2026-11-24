Tracker Season 4 Episode 7 surpasses previous ratings highs on IMDb, drawing praise for Josh Holloway's performance as Colter Shaw teams up with a rival.

The CBS action drama Tracker has achieved a new milestone in its fourth season, securing the highest ratings in the show's history. The series, led by Justin Hartley, continues to dominate viewership metrics nearly three years after its original premiere in February 2024. This latest success underscores the enduring appeal of the franchise among critics and general audiences alike.

The specific trigger for this record-breaking achievement is the seventh episode of the current season, titled "That's the Job." Airing on Sunday, November 22, this installment has captured significant attention for its compelling narrative and strong guest performances. The episode's reception has pushed it ahead of all previous entries in the series, marking a high point for the drama.

Also read Tracker Episode 2 'That's The Job' Introduces Josh Holloway As New Antagonist

Tracker Season 4 IMDb Ratings Milestone

Tracker season 4 episode 7 has officially become the highest-rated episode on IMDb within the entire series run. The episode holds an impressive score of 8.7 out of 10 based on 59 user ratings. This metric surpasses the previous record of 8.4 out of 10, which was set by season 1 episode 12, titled "Off the Books." That earlier benchmark was also notable for featuring Jensen Ackles in his debut as Russell Shaw, the older brother of the protagonist.

The rise to the top of the ratings chart highlights a shift in audience reception during the current season. While the first season established the core dynamic between Hartley and Ackles, the fourth season has introduced new layers to the storytelling. The 8.7 score indicates that viewers are responding strongly to the developments and character arcs presented in this specific installment.

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Guest Star Josh Holloway Drives Critical Acclaim

A central factor in the episode's success is the appearance of Josh Holloway, known for his role in Lost. In Tracker, Holloway plays Luke Kelso, a rival tracker who teams up with Colter Shaw. The plot of "That's the Job" involves Shaw searching for a missing innkeeper in South Carolina, a mission that necessitates his partnership with Kelso.

Critics and audiences have widely praised Holloway's performance in the CBS TV show. His presence adds a dynamic of rivalry and cooperation that enhances the tension of the hunt. The character dynamics between Hartley's Colter Shaw and Holloway's Luke Kelso have resonated with fans, contributing significantly to the positive reviews. It remains unclear at this time whether Holloway will appear in future episodes or if his role is confined to this seventh entry.

Future Broadcast Schedule and Renewal Prospects

New episodes of Tracker season 4 are scheduled to air on CBS through Sunday, December 6. This date marks the premiere of the ninth episode of the season. The series has already secured a return for the January 17, 2026 slot, positioned as part of CBS's 2026-2027 midseason premiere lineup. In this slot, it will air directly after Marshals season 2 and before the series Cupertino .

CBS has not yet announced the total number of episodes planned for this season. Consequently, an official renewal decision for a fifth season is not expected until the show reaches its midway point or approaches its finale. However, given the strong viewership numbers and critical acclaim, another season appears highly likely. Industry observers view the show's stability as a major asset for the network.

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Next Episode Details and Production Credits

Tracker season 4 returns with its eighth episode, titled "Hide and Seek," on Sunday, November 29 at 9 p.m. According to the CBS logline, this episode features Colter Shaw racing against the clock to find two children and their au pair who have vanished from a wealthy Washington D.C. family's home. The episode is directed by Melissa Hickey and written by Annakate Chappell and Neda Davarpanah.

The show continues to benefit from a robust production team behind the scenes. Creator Ben H. Winters oversees the project, with showrunner Elwood Reid managing daily operations. Directors such as Ken Olin, Joel Novoa, and Jeff T. Thomas have contributed to the visual style of the series. The writing staff includes Amanda Mortlock, Jai Franklin Sarki, and Jordan Goodman, ensuring a diverse range of storytelling approaches.

With the series maintaining its position as one of CBS's most-watched shows, the pressure is on to sustain this momentum. The combination of Justin Hartley's lead performance, strategic guest casting, and consistent high ratings suggests a healthy trajectory for the franchise. Fans will need to wait for the next few episodes to see if the ratings record can be further improved before the season concludes.