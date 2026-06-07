Tracker Season 4: Jensen Ackles/Russell DeservePunisher Treatment

Based on how CBS's Tracker Season 3 wrapped, they might want to go the 'Punisher' route with Russell (Jensen Ackles). Here's what we mean...

Based on how CBS's Tracker Season 3 wrapped, they might want to go the"Punisher" route with Russell . Here's what we mean...is definitely going through some changes with Season 4 on the horizon.

But if Colter thinks the new season will be a chance for a fresh break from the ghosts of his family's past – well, it looks like he's going to be more than a little disappointed when the s**t hits the fan between him and his brother, Russell Shaw . After his military source sells him out in a big way, Russell's forced into a little run-n-gun to stay alive, which he does – but not without a nasty bullet wound for his troubles.

That leads After the good guys prevail and folks get sent off to greener pastures, Colter feels more confident than ever that he's ready to turn the page and move on from his past. Except… remember that help Russell needed? It seems Russell has gotten himself pulled back into the Horizon Group's web. The leverage?

A file on Colter and Russell's dad that, based on Russell's reaction to the few parts we saw him read, seems to implicate"dear old dad" in experimenting on Colter when he was a kid. If Russell wants the file, then he's got to perform… wait for it… one last mission. And that's where's Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, comes into play.

No, not the character; something that Marvel Studios did with the character recently that the producers behindWith fans increasingly pushing for a Russell Shaw spinoff, why not give his final mission its own streaming spinoff film? You could stream it on Paramount+, and then screen a more network-friendly version on CBS sometime after. We added that last part because if you're going streaming, then you need to dial up the action and violence.

It would be a great way to give the storyline the importance it deserves, especially when it connects directly to what's going down in the main series. It would also be a great way to"test run" the viability of an ongoing Russell Shaw series. Basically, we're looking at what Marvel Studios is doing with its"Special Presentation" series, which recently spotlighted the Punisher in.

With studios more and more hesitant to pull the trigger on a series order, it might just be the nextServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Based on how CBS's Tracker Season 3 wrapped, they might want to go the"Punisher" route with Russell . Here's what we mean...

Kicking off at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT, here's how to check out Pluto TV's The Tony Awards: Act One, with Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess. Bad news, Knicks fans. Due to Trump attending the NBA Finals Game 3, the NYPD confirmed that the MSG watch party has been officially canceled. Jimmi Simpson posted a video to hype The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 and tease his character Dillard as an intro to a new clip.

With Trump attending the NBA Finals Game 3, here's how Knicks fans could be making his trip a little easier - whether they like it or not. No, Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch isn't really buying Cartoon Network - but wouldn't it be cool if a group of writers/animators did? Based on how CBS's Tracker Season 3 wrapped, they might want to go the"Punisher" route with Russell . Here's what we mean...

Kicking off at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT, here's how to check out Pluto TV's The Tony Awards: Act One, with Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess. Bad news, Knicks fans. Due to Trump attending the NBA Finals Game 3, the NYPD confirmed that the MSG watch party has been officially canceled. The Chadster defends WWE President Nick Khan from unfair accusations he lied about WrestleMania 40 plans.

WWE doesn't lie, they manage narrative truth! 🦝💪Jimmi Simpson posted a video to hype The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 and tease his character Dillard as an intro to a new clip. With Trump attending the NBA Finals Game 3, here's how Knicks fans could be making his trip a little easier - whether they like it or not.





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