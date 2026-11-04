Tracker Season 4 Hiatus Extended as CBS Prioritizes Cupertino With No New Episodes Until Nov 15

CBS confirms Tracker Season 4 will take its first break this week, delaying the premiere of episode 6 until November 15, 2026, despite record ratings.

CBS has officially confirmed that the hit crime drama Tracker will not air a new episode this Sunday, extending its current hiatus through November 15, 2026. The network has decided to dedicate the entire Sunday evening programming block to its new legal drama, Cupertino, effectively sidelining the survivalist thriller for at least another week. Fans expecting the sixth episode, titled Blind Spot, must wait an additional seven days after the originally scheduled break date of November 8.

The decision comes as CBS shifts its Sunday evening strategy to bolster the premiere performance of Cupertino. The network will broadcast Cupertino Season 1, Episode 6 at 8 pm, followed by encore presentations of the legal drama's earlier episodes at 9 pm and 10 pm. This scheduling choice transforms an otherwise action-heavy night into a dedicated showcase for the new procedural, pushing Tracker further back in the broadcast cycle.

Also read Josh Holloway Joins Tracker Season 4 as Reluctant Partner Colter Shaw

This extended break marks the first significant pause for Tracker Season 4 during the current TV cycle. The show premiered earlier than usual on October 4, 2026, marking its earliest return from the summer break since its debut in February 2024. The initial premiere attracted a strong audience of 13.86 million viewers across live and seven-day multiplatform streams, securing the highest viewership numbers in its time slot among competitors.

The hiatus allows the network to manage the flow of content after the show's unusually aggressive start. In previous years, Tracker typically began airing in late September or early October, often returning in the third or fourth week of October. The current break effectively slows the show's pace, pushing the scheduled air date for Episode 9 to December 6, 2026, and aligning the mid-season finale timeline more closely with the pacing of Season 2.

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Showrunner Elwood Reid has overseen significant structural changes for the fourth installment, including a shift in filming location from Vancouver to Los Angeles. This move aims to create a stabler environment for the production following the resolution of the major Ashton Shaw mystery at the end of Season 3. The narrative core remains anchored by the promotion of Cassady McClincy Zhang and Chris Lee to series regulars, ensuring their characters, Mel and Randy, remain central to the story.

Episode 6, Blind Spot, is set to premiere on Sunday, November 15, 2026, and promises a high-intensity investigation. The trailer for the upcoming episode shows Colter Shaw searching for his client's daughter, with the storyline deeply involving Reenie. She is revealed to be the one who enlisted Colter, as the client is identified as Reenie's mentor in the episode synopsis.

This scheduling adjustment highlights a broader shift in how CBS manages its Sunday evening lineup. The network's other crime procedural, Marshals, which drew 15.14 million viewers the previous week, is also going on hiatus during this period. The temporary absence of these established hits allows Cupertino to gain maximum visibility in a prime time slot that would otherwise be contested by genre competitors.

The decision reflects standard network television practices where short breaks are utilized for special programming or sweeps weeks. However, the focus on Cupertino suggests a strategic push to establish the new legal drama as a flagship program. This move comes as Tracker continues to navigate a post-Shaw mystery landscape with a more stable team dynamic.

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Viewers interested in the future direction of the show may find the extended break frustrating, especially given the buildup to the Blind Spot storyline. Network schedules often include such breaks to accommodate holidays or special events, but the specific prioritization of Cupertino indicates a strong confidence in the new drama's potential to retain the audience captured by Tracker's early season success.