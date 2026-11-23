The new trailer for Tracker Season 4 Episode 8, titled Hide and Seek, shows Colter Shaw racing to find three missing people in Maryland during CBS Thanksgiving Week.

CBS has officially released the promotional trailer for the upcoming installment of its hit procedural drama, Tracker Season 4 Episode 8. The episode, titled Hide and Seek, is scheduled to air next Sunday as a key component of the network's Thanksgiving Week programming block. The teaser provides a compelling glimpse into a high-stakes missing persons investigation that pushes lead investigator Colter Shaw to his limits. Viewers are treated to a fast-paced narrative that emphasizes the urgency and danger inherent in Shaw's profession as a reward hunter.

Core Details of the Maryland Missing Persons Case

The central plot of this episode involves the mysterious vanishing of two children and their au pair from the residence of a wealthy family in Maryland. The trio disappears without a trace, creating a tense atmosphere that immediately draws Colter Shaw into the investigation. The trailer highlights Shaw's intense race against the clock as he attempts to locate the missing individuals before time runs out. This specific case serves as the primary vehicle for showcasing Shaw's unique skill set in tracking down individuals who have gone off the grid.

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The promotional material also reveals a significant conflict at the crime scene, where Shaw clashes with local law enforcement officials. Despite the friction with police authorities, Shaw maintains a clear and singular objective: bringing the children home safely. This dynamic between private investigators and official police forces adds a layer of procedural realism and tension to the storyline. Shaw's determination remains unshaken by the bureaucratic hurdles he faces while trying to solve the case.

Reenie Greene and Mel Day Subplot Development

Alongside the main missing persons investigation, the episode introduces a separate and emotionally driven storyline for character Reenie Greene. Reenie is shown calling in a family favor as she investigates the specific circumstances surrounding the death of Mel's mother. This subplot serves to deepen the narrative arc of Mel Day, who joined the show as a series regular in the current fourth season. The investigation into Mel's mother's death adds personal stakes and emotional weight to the proceedings.

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Mel Day, portrayed by Cassady McClincy Zhang, serves as Reenie's new assistant after previously appearing as a guest in Season 3. Her role has expanded significantly with this season's production shift, allowing for more complex character interactions. The connection between Reenie and Mel is further tested and strengthened through this family-related investigation. This development provides viewers with a deeper understanding of the characters' backstories and their motivations outside of their professional duties.

Production Shifts and Viewership Success Metrics

Tracker Season 4 premiered on October 4, 2026, marking a notable production shift for the series. Previous seasons were filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, but the fourth season moved its operations to Los Angeles. This change in location reflects the growing popularity and expanded scale of the production. The move to a new filming location also suggests a broader scope for the stories being told in the current season.

CBS renewed the series in January 2026, a decision driven by consistently strong ratings throughout the show's run. The network's confidence in the property is supported by impressive viewership numbers from earlier seasons. Season 2 ranked first in total viewership with an average of 17.34 million viewers, demonstrating the show's mass appeal. Season 3 continued this success, holding the second place spot with an average of 16.3 million average viewers.

Cast Highlights and Creative Leadership

Justin Hartley continues to lead the cast as Colter Shaw, bringing his signature intensity to the role. He is joined by Fiona Rene, who plays Reenie Greene with compelling emotional depth. This season also features Josh Holloway as Luke Kelsol, a rival reward hunter who adds competitive tension to the plot. The introduction of these characters expands the universe of the show and creates new dynamics for Shaw to navigate.

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Michael Malarkey has joined the cast in a recurring role as Adam, further enriching the ensemble. The series is based on the novel by Jeffery Deaver, providing a strong literary foundation for the script. The ongoing success of Tracker is partly attributed to this solid source material and the talented cast bringing the characters to life. The combination of high-stakes cases and character-driven subplots ensures a engaging viewing experience for the audience.

The release of this trailer generates significant anticipation among fans for the upcoming Thanksgiving broadcast. With its mix of action, mystery, and character development, Tracker continues to solidify its place in the television landscape. The detailed look at the Maryland case promises to deliver a thrilling episode that meets the high standards set by previous seasons. Viewers can expect a gripping narrative that keeps them on the edge of their seats until the very end.