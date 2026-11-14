Tracker Season 4 Delivers High-Octane Action and New Dynamics

Justin Hartley fulfills promises for Tracker Season 4 with increased physicality, new Los Angeles locations, and expanded roles for supporting cast members Randy and Mel.

The fourth season of the CBS crime drama Tracker has fully materialized the ambitious plans outlined by star and executive producer Justin Hartley. Following significant personnel shifts in previous years, the series has successfully re-established its core identity while introducing fresh narrative and production elements. This evolution ensures the show remains one of the most-watched scripted series on American television.

Core Changes in Cast and Production Location

The fourth installment of the series marks a pivotal moment for the production, moving filming from Vancouver to Los Angeles. This relocation was facilitated by a newly awarded tax credit, providing the crew with entirely new urban landscapes to utilize for Colter Shaw's tracking adventures. The shift in geography is not merely aesthetic; it forces the writers to adapt the storytelling to reflect this new setting.

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Alongside the change in location, the cast structure has been solidified to provide Colter with a more stable support network. Randy and Mel have been promoted to series regulars, a move that addresses the instability caused by the departures of Robin Weigert, Eric Graise, and Abby McEnany in seasons two and three. This promotion allows the narrative to explore the dynamics of the new team more deeply, creating a grounded foundation for the protagonist's increasingly complex cases.

Increased Physicality and Action Stunts

Justin Hartley explicitly promised that Tracker season 4 would feature a significant increase in physical intensity. During a CBS Mornings interview on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Hartley explained that the production team aimed to push the boundaries of the show every single year and every single episode. The goal was to implement changes that challenge the characters without completely altering the comforting formula that audiences have come to love.

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This commitment to physicality is evident in the action sequences throughout the season. Episode five, titled Need to Know, showcased this shift clearly with Russell's return and a series of intense stunts. The episode featured Grant Valko in a gruesome fight at the field office, proving that the heightened action was not limited solely to the protagonist. These scenes demonstrate a deliberate effort to raise the stakes and bring a grittier tone to the procedural elements.

Evolution of Colter Shaw and Series Future

The introduction of more physical challenges serves to highlight Colter Shaw's survivalist training and his history with Ashton Shaw. By placing Colter in riskier and more demanding situations, the series underscores his self-sufficiency and the rigorous preparation that defines his character. While a love interest was introduced as a potential narrative shift, the core appeal remains Colter's solitary and aloof nature as he pursues missing persons.

The series maintains its procedural structure while experimenting with how to keep the sole protagonist relevant in a changing television landscape. The combination of the new Los Angeles backdrop, the expanded role of Randy and Mel, and the intensified action sequences creates a robust framework for the show's future. This approach allows Tracker to continue delivering the compelling crime-solving drama that has defined its run on CBS.