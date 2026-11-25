An analysis of why CBS's Tracker struggles with one-dimensional supporting characters like Mel and Jenna in Season 4, despite Justin Hartley's strong performance as Colter Shaw.

CBS's survival drama Tracker continues to evolve its protagonist Colter Shaw, played by Justin Hartley, into a more complex figure across its four-season run. However, the series faces an escalating narrative problem regarding its supporting cast that threatens to detract from the central mystery-solving plot. While the show's premise relies heavily on Colter's journey across the United States using his survival skills to locate missing persons, the ensemble around him often feels unevenly written.

Stable Core Team Faces Secondary Character Issues

Tracker has aired on CBS since 2024, establishing a foundation built around Colter Shaw and his evolving team of professionals. Although the lineup has shifted significantly since the first season, only Reenie Greene, portrayed by Fiona Rene, remains from the original cast alongside Hartley. The most recent season demonstrates greater stability with Colter working directly with Reenie, her handler Randy played by Chris Lee, and Reenie's assistant Mel, played by Cassady McClincy Zhang.

Also read Tracker Season 4 Sets New IMDb Record With Episode 7 Starring Josh Holloway

Despite this structural consistency, the introduction of additional characters has highlighted a recurring flaw in the writing. Characters who do not fall into the primary trio of Colter, his lawyer handler Reenie Greene, or his brother Russell Shaw, played by Jensen Ackles, consistently fail to develop meaningful depth. This lack of development persists regardless of how much screen time these secondary figures are allocated throughout the episodes.

Mel and Jenna Lack Narrative Depth

Mel, Reenie's assistant, has been a persistent presence since joining the cast in Season 3, yet her character remains largely undefined outside of her professional duties. Her behavior is characterized by an eagerness to please that lacks context or explanation, making her motivations unclear to the audience. Viewers have noted that there is very little insight into her personal life or internal drives, which makes her interactions feel one-dimensional.

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Similarly, Jenna, played by Gillian Bolt, was introduced as Colter's new love interest in Season 4, Episode 3. Since her debut, she has appeared in only a few episodes, yet her character arc has been notably flat. Her intense interest in Colter appears unwarranted within the narrative context, and the series has not provided sufficient backstory to justify their connection or explain her personal desires.

Underwriting Leads to Misinterpreted Motivations

The ambiguity surrounding Mel and Jenna has caused viewers to speculate that these characters may harbor sinister motives. Mel's overwhelming enthusiasm upon joining the team in Season 3 was misinterpreted by many as a cover for evil intentions. The reveal that her excitement stemmed from a family history related to Colter was intended to add depth, but the lack of prior exploration left a sour taste for some segments of the audience.

Jenna's rapid attachment to Colter has similarly sparked suspicion that she might be a villain in disguise. The show has failed to provide early clarity on why such a strong connection would form so quickly, leaving a gap that audiences fill with assumptions. This narrative oversight makes it difficult to defend the characters' behaviors as genuine or harmless when the show does not eventually offer a satisfying explanation.

Impact on Viewer Engagement and Future Seasons

While Colter Shaw remains a compelling central figure, the neglect of supporting characters like Mel and Jenna weakens the overall fabric of the story. The show builds a world around Colter that requires ancillary characters to feel real, with clear wants, needs, and motivations. When these characters fall flat, it creates a disconnect that undermines the emotional stakes of the cases they help solve.

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For Tracker to maintain its audience engagement in subsequent seasons, the writers must address these inconsistencies. Developing deeper backstories and clearer motivations for Mel, Jenna, and other secondary figures is essential to balance the show's focus. Without meaningful development of the ensemble, the series risks relying too heavily on a single protagonist to carry the narrative weight.