Tracker Season 4 Blind Spot Brings the Full Cast Together in Denver

In the Tracker Season 4 episode Blind Spot, Colter Shaw shares screen time with his entire team in Denver, including Reenie Greene and Judge Gail McGill's missing daughter case.

Tracker Season 4 marks the first time that Colter Shaw, played by Justin Hartley, appears on screen alongside the entire main cast, according to a report from Collider. The episode, titled ' Blind Spot', brings the series' regular characters together in Denver, Colorado, after the rest of the cast has consolidated there following three seasons on the road.

The episode opens at a home in Denver, where Emelio Chavez, played by J. Anthony Pena, leaves his wife, Marie, played by Mercedes Colon, indoors while he meets Hector Cruz, played by Rafael Cabrera, and Freddie, played by Mike Miller, in his garage. The three men speak briefly about a car before Chavez invites them inside for dessert his wife made, but only after they dispose of a body wrapped in a sheet on the floor.

Also read Tracker Season 4 Delivers High-Octane Action and New Dynamics

Tracker Season 4 Reunites Cast in Denver

Colter's former handlers never appeared on screen with him during the first season, and in Season 2 he met only one of them, his former tech expert Bobby Exley, played by Eric Graise, who was still based in Chicago. Season 4 changes that pattern because the rest of the cast now operates in Denver, which gives the episode room to place everyone on Colter's roster in one story.

The next day, Colter arrives at the law office of Reenie Greene, played by Fiona Rene, and meets his lawyer in person after a long gap between their scenes together. Collider notes that nothing is said about Reenie's date with Russell, played by Jensen Ackles, so viewers hoping for answers on that storyline will be disappointed in this episode.

Advertisement

Colter also meets Mel Day, played by Cassady McClincy Zhang, for the first time. Collider describes her as awkwardly stepping over herself during the introduction, a moment that adds a lighter tone to an otherwise tense setup.

Judge Gail McGill Case Drives Episode Plot

Colter is brought before Judge Gail McGill, played by Amy Aquino, to help with a case involving her daughter, Erica, played by Daniela Nieves, who appears to be missing. Judge McGill is Reenie's mentor, which places the search directly within the legal circle that Colter relies on for cases that need official access.

Collider reports that Judge McGill and Erica have not spoken in years. However, Judge McGill's terminal diagnosis has led her to make amends, giving the missing-person search a personal dimension beyond the usual reward-driven work that defines Colter's job.

Collider's report does not detail how the Chavez garage scene connects to the search for Erica McGill, so the link between the two storylines is left for viewers to follow in the episode itself.

Advertisement

What Blind Spot Means for Tracker Viewers

The main draw of Blind Spot is the full-cast gathering, which the series has not offered before in Season 1, Season 2 or Season 3. Collider frames the reunion as overdue, since the show's premise of a man who finds people for a reward has run for several seasons with its team spread across different cities.

Tracker launched out of the Super Bowl and quickly became the biggest new drama on American television, according to Collider. Blind Spot builds on that momentum by combining the case-of-the-week format with a unified cast, giving longtime viewers a clear point of comparison with earlier episodes.