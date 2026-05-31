Tracker Season 3 Has Officially Ended, But Season 4 Is Coming This Fall

CBS has scheduled a rerun of Tracker season 3, episode 12, 'Do No Harm', in the 9-10 PM ET block on May 31, 2026, due to the network's scheduling. The Justin Hartley-led series has maintained its place in the ratings pyramid despite stiff competition and a series of disruptive cast changes. Tracker season 3 has officially wrapped its run on May 24, 2026, after 22 episodes, with the finale leaving viewers on a couple of cliffhangers and sharing important information about Colter and his background. The show's popularity has led to a renewal for season 4, which will debut this fall, although the exact date hasn't been announced.

CBS has scheduled a rerun of Tracker season 3 , episode 12, 'Do No Harm', in the 9-10 PM ET block on May 31, 2026, due to the network's scheduling.

The Justin Hartley-led series has maintained its place in the ratings pyramid despite stiff competition and a series of disruptive cast changes. Tracker season 3 has officially wrapped its run on May 24, 2026, after 22 episodes, with the finale leaving viewers on a couple of cliffhangers and sharing important information about Colter and his background. The show's popularity has led to a renewal for season 4, which will debut this fall, although the exact date hasn't been announced.

The new season will relocate from Vancouver to Los Angeles for production, opening up new story avenues for the series. Additionally, the show will continue to evolve with some changes, as is typical for big shows. The procedural can now move forward with a brand new storyline, and the season 3 finale laid the foundation for some of them, including Russell's new endeavor. The exact date for the release of season 4 has not been announced yet.

CBS is likely to keep the show in its programming for as long as possible, given its success. The renewal of season 4 is great news for Hartley and everyone involved in the project, but it will also come with some changes as part of its needed evolution. The show's ability to maintain its place in the ratings pyramid despite stiff competition and a series of disruptive cast changes is impressive.

The new season will likely continue to capitalize on the show's popularity, and the network is likely to keep the show in its programming for as long as possible. The relocation of the show's production to Los Angeles will open up new story avenues for the series, as Colter has a clear home base. The new season will also continue to evolve with some changes, as is typical for big shows.

The procedural can now move forward with a brand new storyline, and the season 3 finale laid the foundation for some of them, including Russell's new endeavor. The renewal of season 4 is great news for Hartley and everyone involved in the project, but it will also come with some changes as part of its needed evolution. The show's ability to maintain its place in the ratings pyramid despite stiff competition and a series of disruptive cast changes is impressive.

The new season will likely continue to capitalize on the show's popularity, and the network is likely to keep the show in its programming for as long as possible. The relocation of the show's production to Los Angeles will open up new story avenues for the series, as Colter has a clear home base. The new season will also continue to evolve with some changes, as is typical for big shows.

The procedural can now move forward with a brand new storyline, and the season 3 finale laid the foundation for some of them, including Russell's new endeavor. The renewal of season 4 is great news for Hartley and everyone involved in the project, but it will also come with some changes as part of its needed evolution





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