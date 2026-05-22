Tracker Season 3 Finale Features Jensen Ackles as Brother of Protagonist Justin Hartley

Co-stars Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley reunite in the season finale of Tracker as the Shaw brothers prepare for a dangerous mission to free a woman from a nefarious research project.

Jensen Ackles is back in the season finale of Tracker ... Today, Collider is proud to exclusively present a first look at the Season 3 finale, as the Shaw brothers prepare for one of their most dangerous missions yet.

In the clip of"The Best Ones," the 24th and final episode of Tracker's third season, nomadic survivalist and manhunter-for-hire Colter (Justin Hartley, This Is Us) confers with his long-estranged brother, Russell (Ackles), about freeing a woman, Lola, from the grip of a nefarious, many-tentacled research project. The problem is that liberating Lola is only the first step: as long as the organization exists, it's going to want her back, and the Shaw brothers dead.

The plan, inasmuch as they have one, is to"unalive" the head of the snake to end it for good. However, they first have to find the snake. Can they pull this plan off, or is this snake going to bite back? You'll have to tune into Tracker on Sunday, May 24, at 9 p.m. ET, only on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

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