Tracker S04E06:Blind Spot: Reenie Needs Colter for a Special Case

Reenie turns to Colter for help in CBS's Tracker S04E06: 'Blind Spot.' Plus, we look at S04E07: 'That's the Job' and S04E08: 'Hide and Seek.'

Reenie turns to Colter for help in CBS's Tracker S04E06:"Blind Spot.

" Plus, we look at S04E07:"That's the Job" and S04E08:"Hide and Seek. ") turns to Colter to help find her mentor's estranged daughter. But it doesn't take long before Colter realizes that the woman's disappearance is tied to a large – and deadly – conspiracy. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, promo trailer, and sneak peeks for tonight's episode.

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Following that, check out overviews and images for S04E07:"That's the Job" has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television,Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Reenie turns to Colter for help in CBS's Tracker S04E06:"Blind Spot.

" Plus, we look at S04E07:"That's the Job" and S04E08:"Hide and Seek. "We've got an updated preview for tonight's episode of HBO and Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age, S04E03:"Ain't That Good News. " Here's a look! The Mighty Nein S02: Critical Role, Titmouse Series Returns March 24th During TwitchCon 2026, it was announced that Critical Role and Titmouse's The Mighty Nein Season 2 would hit Prime Video on March 24th, 2027.

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Doctor Who"Has Legs," But"Needs a Bit of Money Behind It": Tennant David Tennant is feeling cautiously confident about Doctor Who and what the future holds for it once the BBC's tender process wraps. Reenie turns to Colter for help in CBS's Tracker S04E06:"Blind Spot.

" Plus, we look at S04E07:"That's the Job" and S04E08:"Hide and Seek. "We've got an updated preview for tonight's episode of HBO and Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age, S04E03:"Ain't That Good News. " Here's a look! The Mighty Nein S02: Critical Role, Titmouse Series Returns March 24th During TwitchCon 2026, it was announced that Critical Role and Titmouse's The Mighty Nein Season 2 would hit Prime Video on March 24th, 2027.

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