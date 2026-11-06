Tracker Offers Early Look at November 29th's S04E08: 'Hide and Seek'

Check out an early look at November 29th's episode of CBS's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker, S04E08: 'Hide and Seek.'

isn't letting up when it comes to making sure fans get some early looks at what's still to come this season. And what a coincidence, because that's exactly what we have to share with you in our updated Season 4 rundown below.

After checking out the official overview, images, and trailer for S04E06:"Blind Spot," and the official overview and images for S04E07:"That's the Job" , make sure to check out the official overview and first-look image from November 29th's S04E08:"Hide and Seek.

Also read CBS Pulls Tracker Season 4 Episode 5 From Airdate Amid Strong Ratings

"– When Reenie enlists Colter's help to locate her mentor's estranged daughter, the search uncovers a dangerous conspiracy.

Written byPhoto: Mike Taing/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Mike Taing/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Mike Taing/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Mike Taing/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Mike Taing/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Mike Taing/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Mike Taing/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Mike Taing/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Mike Taing/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Mike Taing/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Mike Taing/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Tracker Season 4 Episode 8:"Hide and Seek" – When two children and their au pair vanish from a wealthy Maryland family's home, Colter races against the clock to find them.

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Meanwhile, Reenie calls in a family favor while investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mel's mother.stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn.

In addition,) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television,Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Criminal Co-Creator"Immensely Proud" of Series,"Will Surprise" Fans Set to hit in January, Criminal co-creator Ed Brubaker shared some insights into Prime Video's adaptation of his and Sean Phillips's Criminal.

EPs Matt & Ross Duffer and Showrunner Kate Trefry's live-action prequel series Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure will debut in 2028. With the future of the BBC's Doctor Who still to be determined, here's why today is a very important date in the overall Tender process. In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Law & Order: SVU, SNL, Criminal, The Rockford Files, Yellowjackets, It: Welcome to Derry, and much more!

Tracker Offers Early Look at November 29th's S04E08:"Hide and Seek"Set to hit in January, Criminal co-creator Ed Brubaker shared some insights into Prime Video's adaptation of his and Sean Phillips's Criminal. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returns for Season 3 next week, with the dynamics between Sauron and Galadriel front and center. EPs Matt & Ross Duffer and Showrunner Kate Trefry's live-action prequel series Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure will debut in 2028.

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To help promote the premiere of its new show MP3, Dropout released the opening minute, along with some music video magic. With the future of the BBC's Doctor Who still to be determined, here's why today is a very important date in the overall Tender process.