Tracker Loses Crown as Most-Watched Show on Basic Channel

Justin Hartley's Tracker has been dethroned as the most-watched show on basic channel by Taylor Sheridan's Marshals, according to Nielsen's official viewership numbers for 2026. Despite remaining one of the most-watched shows on TV, Tracker's numbers have dipped since its premiere, and the show has officially met its match.

Tracker is no longer the king of network TV, unfortunately. Just a couple of years after ending his successful stint as Kevin Pearson in This Is Us, Justin Hartley didn't waste anytime getting back to work for his small screen return.

In 2024, he debuted as the survivalist tracker, Colter Shaw, in Tracker. Its premiere garnered a whopping 18 million viewers when it debuted as CBS's Super Bowl LVIII lead-in. While the numbers have dipped since then, the show has remained at the top of the hierarchy for the most part of the 2025-2026 TV cycle. Based on the Never Game, Tracker's premise is straightforward, albeit quite different from its procedural peers.

Colter makes a living out of finding missing people, with all of his support team providing assistance remotely. This means that Hartley's character is usually on his own on the ground. Despite overhauling its cast, people remain committed to the series in Tracker season 3, but it has officially met its match. Per the official viewership numbers for 2026 thus far from Nielsen, Tracker is no longer the most-watched show on basic channel.

It has officially been dethroned by the Taylor Sheridan-produced Marshals starring Luke Grimes' Kayce. While Hartley's series amassed 16.4 million viewers based on 35-day multiplatform viewership and broadcast/cable L7 ratings charts, the Yellowstone sequel spinoff posted 20.7 million. Overall, Tracker ranks number 7, while Marshals took the number 3 spot - only behind Netflix's Stranger Things and His & Hers. What makes Marshals' numbers so impressive is that it debuted late in the cycle.

The Yellowstone franchise's first network TV show didn't arrive until March and only had a 13-episode first run, which wrapped in late May. Understandably, the fact that it is part of such a massive brand and is backed by Sheridan likely played a part in its success. Throughout their time as CBS's back-to-back tandem on Sunday nights, Tracker and Marshals were neck-on-neck when it came to ratings.

Related CBS Officially Pulls The Plug On Tracker's Best Future After 3 seasons, Tracker remains one of the most-watched shows on TV. However, a surprise development has CBS effectively cancelling its best future. Posts 60 By Ana Dumaraog Obviously, Tracker's numbers are still very good in the grand scheme of things.

However, it's worth noting that for most of its run, it was untouchable when it came to viewership. While Marshals is doing so well, it's also worth noting that there has been some gradual dip in ratings for Hartley's series. Hopefully, the confirmed changes in Tracker season 4 will help rejuvenate the base, as the series tries to keep things fresh and innovative for its fan base.

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In the end, the real winner here is the Eye network, as both shows are on their roster. Tracker and Marshals are guaranteed to continue their run next cycle, with CBS's 2026 fall schedule confirming that they will maintain their current two-hour block on Sunday nights. Whether Sheridan's series pulls away from Hartley's is currently uncertain, but it will be a fun rivalry to keep an eye on. Tracker season 4 will premiere this fall on CBS.

Tracker follows lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw as he navigates the country as a reward seeker. Utilizing his expert tracking skills, he aids private citizens and law enforcement in solving various mysteries while grappling with issues from his fractured family.

Powered by Expand Collapse Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Leave a Review Your comment has not been saved Like Follow Followed Marshals TV-14 Drama Western Crime 30 9.5/10 Release Date 2026 - 2026-00-00 Network CBS Cast See All Kayce Dutton transitions from life on the Yellowstone Ranch to joining an elite unit of U.S. Marshals in Montana. Merging his cowboy heritage and Navy SEAL expertise, he tackles the challenges of balancing family, duty, and the psychological toll of combating regional violence. Powered by Expand Collaps





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