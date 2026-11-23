Tracker season one episode two features Josh Holloway as bounty hunter Luke Kelso in Gray Haven, South Carolina. Colter Shaw investigates a crime involving jet ski thieves and missing B&B owner John Iddo.

CBS has launched another compelling chapter in its hit procedural series with the second episode of Tracker, titled That's The Job. The installment centers on Colter Shaw, portrayed by Justin Hartley, as he navigates a dangerous case in Gray Haven, South Carolina. This episode marks a significant escalation in the narrative by introducing a formidable new antagonist who challenges Shaw's unique skill set.

The storyline begins with John Iddo, a bed and breakfast owner played by Tinpo Lee, who closes his establishment for the night. Iddo notices an intruder outside and investigates, only to be suddenly attacked. The following morning, Colter Shaw arrives at the scene to assist in finding the missing man, setting off a chain of events that reveals a complex web of theft and conflict.

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Unlikely Allies And Bounty Hunters

Colter Shaw encounters Luke Kelso, a bounty hunter and gun-for-hire played by Josh Holloway, during the investigation. Kelso finds himself on the wrong side of Shaw's case, creating immediate tension between the two men. Their contrasting approaches to justice and law enforcement drive much of the episode's conflict.

Josh Holloway appears as a newcomer to the series, bringing a rugged and unpredictable energy to the screen. His character, Luke Kelso, operates as a gun-for-hire, which puts him at odds with Colter Shaw's more methodical and moralistic style. This dynamic sets the stage for potential future interactions between the two characters.

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The Jet Ski Theft Investigation

Eliza, played by Ruby Jay, serves as John Iddo's employee and daughter figure. She reveals to Colter that Iddo suffers from insomnia and takes sleeping pills. Eliza also discloses that Iddo had a recent confrontation with a group of jet ski operators who may have stolen credit card information from guests at the bed and breakfast.

Colter Shaw discovers evidence of a struggle at the bed and breakfast, including blood and a kill switch for a water sports vehicle. These clues suggest that the jet ski group is involved in more than just a petty dispute. The investigation leads Shaw to believe that Iddo's disappearance is directly linked to this confrontation.

Shaw also receives a call from his romantic interest, Jenna Nova, played by Gillian Bolt. Jenna is on a job collecting a vintage car with her father, Mario, played by Daniel Edward Mora. Their lighthearted banter provides a brief respite from the darkness of the case, highlighting the personal stakes Shaw faces in his work.

Series Success And Character Dynamics

Tracker launched to massive ratings after airing during the Super Bowl, becoming the biggest new drama on American television. The series follows Colter Shaw as he travels across the United States in his Airstream trailer, finding missing people for a reward. The show's success is built on its rotating cases and the consistent core team of characters.

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Colter Shaw is joined by Reenie Greene, a lawyer who helps him navigate legal hurdles, and Bobby Exley, a tech expert who tracks data. Russell Shaw, Colter's brother, provides a different perspective on the cases. This group dynamic allows the show to explore various aspects of the investigation, from physical pursuit to digital analysis.

The second episode continues to build the world of Tracker by introducing new threats and expanding the scope of Colter Shaw's missions. The encounter with Luke Kelso adds a layer of complexity to the series, hinting at a larger criminal underworld that Shaw must navigate. Fans of the show have expressed hope that Josh Holloway's character will return in future episodes.