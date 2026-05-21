Tracker Ending Era, Entering New One with Season 4 Production Move to Los Angeles

Tracker, previously a hit show with Justin Hartley, is ending an era with its upcoming season 4 production shift from Vancouver to Los Angeles. The change will involve new locations, a different climate, and potential shifts in tone and characters. Despite the changes, the show promises to maintain its core format and writing, ensuring its consistent quality and engaging storytelling.

Tracker has been a smash hit since premiering in 2024, known not only for bringing Justin Hartley back to primetime but also for its unique format of a survivalist using his skills to solve crimes.

After three seasons filmed in Vancouver, the production has moved to Los Angeles for season 4, taking advantage of a $48 million tax credit. The move marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new one, while the core format and writing remain unchanged. With the change of setting, changes are inevitable, including different locations, climate, and potential shifts in the tone and characters





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Tracker Justin Hartley Season 3 Finale Move To LA Writing And Format Erase The Vancouver Era Subscription News Update Emporis Of Outdoor Adventures

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