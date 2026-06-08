Tracker Casting Change Sets Up a New Era of Storytelling

The promotion of Chris Lee's Randy to series regular allows the CBS procedural to develop his character and diversify its storytelling, addressing the need for ensemble depth after the central mystery was resolved.

The CBS procedural Tracker , led by Justin Hartley, concluded its 2025-2026 season by finally unraveling the Shaw family mystery that had been the show's central narrative since its premiere.

With Colter Shaw now knowing the truth about his father, the series is poised to enter a new era of storytelling. This transition brings significant challenges, particularly in maintaining viewer interest after the core mystery has been resolved. When Tracker debuted in 2024, it quickly soared to the top of the ratings, even surpassing NCIS as the most-watched show on network television. Three seasons later, it remains a strong performer, though Luke Grimes' series Marshals has recently overtaken it.

As the show gears up for its fourth season, Hartley and his creative team are focusing on refining the series, and a key casting change could be instrumental in that evolution. In March, CBS officially promoted Chris Lee, who plays Randy, to a series regular. This move came after the ensemble underwent significant changes before season 3, with Abby McEnany and Bobby Graise leaving the show as Velma and Bobby respectively.

Randy was originally introduced to assist Colter when Bobby was absent for a stretch of episodes near the end of season 2. While it initially seemed like a temporary plot device, Randy's role has since expanded. Now functioning as both Colter's handler and tech support, the information Randy provides is often pivotal to solving the weekly mysteries.

However, this has led to Randy feeling somewhat like a deus ex machina, enabling Colter to resolve cases too easily. By making Randy a series regular, Tracker can now develop his character in greater depth, telling stories centered on him.

This was hinted at in season 2 when Randy and Colter teamed up for a personal case, but more such narratives are needed to fully realize Randy's background and motivations, similar to how the show has handled Reenie from the beginning. This approach ensures that Randy exists as a fully fleshed-out character rather than merely a tool for Colter's missions. It also allows Tracker to explore a variety of plots, reducing the burden on Hartley's character to carry every episode.

While Colter Shaw being the focal point has been Tracker's winning formula since its inception, the series must now think long-term. Beyond being overtaken by Marshals in the ratings, the show needs to evolve beyond its original format to ensure sustainability. The longest-running network TV series are all ensemble shows, highlighting the risk of relying solely on a single lead. This doesn't mean Tracker must abandon its core appeal; rather, it requires adjustments.

Reenie's story has been gradually developed, but Randy's role in Colter's operations makes his character even more crucial. Season 4 should dedicate episodes to exploring Randy's past, his relationship with Colter, and his personal stakes. By doing so, Tracker can strengthen its ensemble, maintain audience engagement, and secure its place in the competitive landscape of network television. The promotion of Chris Lee is a step in the right direction, signaling the show's commitment to depth and longevity





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