Dallas police are searching for two suspects caught on camera in the fatal shooting of local rap artist Kenneth Turner Jr., known as BFG Baandz, earlier this year.

Dallas Police is searching for the suspects who shot and killed Dallas rapper BFG Baandz, real name Kenneth Turner, at a Pleasant Grove gas station in August.

FOX 4's Shaun Rabb has more in this week's episode of Trackdown. Dallas rapper BFG Baandz, whose real name was Kenneth Turner Jr., was fatally shot in an ambush at a Pleasant Grove gas station on Aug. 27. Two suspects jumped out of a silver Mustang with racing stripes and opened fire on Turner while he sat in his Mercedes. Police are still searching for the killers and ask anyone who recognizes the vehicle or suspects to contact Det.

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Joshua Romero at 214-681-6856. Another local rap artist was killed in an ambush-style attack. Dallas police are still looking for BFG Baandz’s killer. The deadly shooting happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 27 at a gas station on Jim Miller Road in Pleasant Grove.