Storm Team 4 is tracking the chance for damaging winds, which are the main concern with the storm, along with steady rain. Watch live radar below.

Storm Team 4 is tracking the chance for damaging winds, which are the main concern with the storm, along with steady rain. Watch live radar below.

We are tracking storms heading to the New York City area that are set to bring powerful winds and steady rain in time for Thanksgiving — which could ground balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Winds will ramp up quickly Thursday morning, with gusts exceeding 40 mph by mid-morning. Much of the morning may still be dry, although a few showers could develop by mid to late morning.

Also read Thanksgiving storm to bring heavy rain, high wind gusts, coastal flooding to NYC, NJ and CT

The worst of the storm arrives by the afternoon and will last into the evening. Gusts of 50-60 mph are possible near the coast, potentially reaching 70 mph along parts of the Jersey Shore. Winds of those speeds are more than enough to stop the parade balloons from flying. Balloons are grounded when sustained winds reach 24 mph or wind gusts reach 35 mph.

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The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. At that time, gusts should already be over 30 mph. By 10 a.m. our forecast is for gusts to 40 mph. That’s well above the grounding threshold.