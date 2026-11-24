Tracey Connelly, mother of Baby P, denied release after parole breach but recommended for open prison transfer pending Justice Secretary Alex Norris final decision.

The mother of the late toddler Peter Connelly, widely known as Baby P, will remain in custody after officials rejected her recent request for unconditional freedom. Tracey Connelly, 45, faced a parole hearing where her bid for release was refused due to her history of breaking license conditions. However, the Parole Board has recommended a transfer to an open prison environment, marking a significant but conditional shift in her incarceration status.

Parole Decision and Open Prison Recommendation

The Parole Board confirmed after a public hearing that it refused the immediate release of Tracey Connelly. Despite denying freedom, the board recommended a move to an open conditions prison facility. This recommendation is subject to a final decision by the Justice Secretary, Alex Norris, who holds the authority to approve or reject the transfer. The board stated they only recommend open conditions if they are satisfied the risk to the public has reduced sufficiently to be manageable in that setting.

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Connelly received an indefinite sentence with a minimum term of five years in 2009. She was convicted for covering up horrific injuries inflicted on her 17-month-old son by her sadistic lover. The toddler, Peter Connelly, was found dead in a blood-splattered cot at his home in Tottenham, north London, on August 3, 2007. He had sustained more than 50 injuries, including a snapped spine and eight broken ribs.

History of Abuse and Previous Incarceration

Steven Barker, the boyfriend responsible for torturing Baby P to death, was jailed in 2009 for a minimum of 12 years. His brother, Jason Owen, received a six-year sentence for allowing the toddler to die. Tracey Connelly was sentenced at age 27 for causing or allowing the death of her son. She was initially released from prison in July 2022 after the Parole Board ruled she was suitable for release.

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However, Connelly was recalled to prison in August 2024 for breaching parole conditions. This incident mirrors her previous release in 2013, which ended two years later after she was recalled for selling nude photos online. The latest recall occurred because she failed to disclose a sexual relationship with a married man, citing embarrassment to her supervisors. This behavior was described as closely mirroring her previous breaches of trust.

Parole Hearing Evidence and Admissions

Connelly admitted to panel members that she had been a horrendous mother who knew deep down that Barker was abusing her son. She testified that she wanted her prince charming and her children to be paid for her silence. During the video livestreamed hearing from prison, Connelly accepted she was physically abusive towards her other children and neglected their basic needs.

She admitted turning a blind eye to the suffering of her children and misleading authorities, actions she acknowledged might have protected Peter and other children from abuse. Connelly told the panel she would have pleaded guilty to historical neglect of her children if charges had been brought against her. She stated she would pose a risk to children in her care and had no plans to engage with them if released.

Future Steps and Risk Management Plans

Hearings for Connelly's public parole bid first took place last October but were adjourned for almost a year. The delay allowed for a further psychological assessment and a forensic examination of the phone she used in the community before her recall in August 2024. This was her seventh review since she became eligible for release.

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During the proceedings, Connelly admitted she can be manipulative and opportunistic and had lied to professionals about her relationship. Despite acknowledging her history of deception, a psychologist, Connelly's prison offender manager, and community offender managers expressed confidence in the risk management plan. These professionals recommended release with conditions, citing her developed trust with officials since being recalled. Connelly also expressed deep regret upon hearing victim impact statements, stating she understood her impact on Peter's loved ones was lifelong.