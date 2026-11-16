Traces of Justice Holds No. 1 Spot at China Box Office as New Releases Enter Top Five
Chen Sicheng's Traces of Justice retained the top position at the mainland China box office with a third-weekend gross of RMB22.6 million, bringing its cumulative total to $109.6 million. The drama's strong performance coincided with the debut of legal comedy-drama Probation and continued success for other domestic titles, highlighting a robust period for Chinese cinema.
China Box Office: ‘Traces of Justice’ Holds No. 1 Spot as ‘ Probation’ and ‘Everest: The Other Side’ Enter Top Five ‘Writing With Fire’ Directors’ Himalayan Story Lab Unveils Fourth Cohort, Taps Payal Kapadia and Shaunak Sen as Mentors ” retained first place at the mainland China box office during the Nov. 13–15 weekend, grossing RMB22.6 million over the three-day frame, according to data from Artisan Gateway.
The steady seventh-weekend hold pushed the period investigation epic to a cumulative total of $109.6 million since its Oct. 1 release. Directed by Chen Sicheng and co-written with Zhang Ji and Yan Zijie, the drama stars Zhang Yi, Ma Li, and Chen Minghao alongside Karry Wang, Fan Chengcheng, and Chen Feiyu in a multi-decade narrative tracking an elite public security detective solving complex historical cases based on real events.Also readCrenshaw football hangs on to edge Cleveland in muddy playoff battle
Oscar Predictions: Film Editing — ‘You Can See Everything’ Looks to Crash a Race of Past Winners and Become the Third Documentary Ever Nominated” held onto second position, taking in $2.7 million in its sixth weekend to lift its cumulative gross to $79.9 million since launching on Oct. 5. Beijing Joy Fun Pictures’ domestic body-swap comedy “Mr. & Mrs. Pardon” was in third place, collecting $1.2 million over the three-day frame.
Directed by Shen Chunyang and written by Ma Duo, the satirical feature stars real-life comedic pair Shen Chunyang and Xiao Shenyang alongside Jia Bing and Yu Yang, pushing its cumulative haul to $63.7 million since opening on Oct. 1. iQIYI Pictures’ legal comedy-drama “Probation” debuted in fourth position, pulling in $945,000 over its two-day opening frame following a Nov. 14 release. Directed by Zong Haiying, the film stars Tong Liya as a single mother who receives a suspended sentence for involuntary manslaughter after stepping in as a Good Samaritan.
While serving community probation, she teams up with three close friends and a lawyer- played by Wang Hao, Wang Zhi, and Wu You – to uncover the truth and clear her name. ” rounded out the top five in its second weekend, earning $900,000 for a cumulative total of $1.9 million since its Nov. 6 arthouse rollout. Mainland China’s overall weekend box office gross was at $15.3 million amid a prolonged fall lull.
The 2026 year-to-date box office reached $4.78 billion, trailing the same period in 2025 by 29.5%.
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