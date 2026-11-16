Traces of Justice Holds No. 1 Spot at China Box Office as New Releases Enter Top Five

Chen Sicheng's Traces of Justice retained the top position at the mainland China box office with a third-weekend gross of RMB22.6 million, bringing its cumulative total to $109.6 million. The drama's strong performance coincided with the debut of legal comedy-drama Probation and continued success for other domestic titles, highlighting a robust period for Chinese cinema.

China Box Office: ‘Traces of Justice’ Holds No. 1 Spot as ‘ Probation’ and ‘Everest: The Other Side’ Enter Top Five ‘Writing With Fire’ Directors’ Himalayan Story Lab Unveils Fourth Cohort, Taps Payal Kapadia and Shaunak Sen as Mentors ” retained first place at the mainland China box office during the Nov. 13–15 weekend, grossing RMB22.6 million over the three-day frame, according to data from Artisan Gateway.

The steady seventh-weekend hold pushed the period investigation epic to a cumulative total of $109.6 million since its Oct. 1 release. Directed by Chen Sicheng and co-written with Zhang Ji and Yan Zijie, the drama stars Zhang Yi, Ma Li, and Chen Minghao alongside Karry Wang, Fan Chengcheng, and Chen Feiyu in a multi-decade narrative tracking an elite public security detective solving complex historical cases based on real events.

Also read Crenshaw football hangs on to edge Cleveland in muddy playoff battle

Oscar Predictions: Film Editing — ‘You Can See Everything’ Looks to Crash a Race of Past Winners and Become the Third Documentary Ever Nominated” held onto second position, taking in $2.7 million in its sixth weekend to lift its cumulative gross to $79.9 million since launching on Oct. 5. Beijing Joy Fun Pictures’ domestic body-swap comedy “Mr. & Mrs. Pardon” was in third place, collecting $1.2 million over the three-day frame.

Directed by Shen Chunyang and written by Ma Duo, the satirical feature stars real-life comedic pair Shen Chunyang and Xiao Shenyang alongside Jia Bing and Yu Yang, pushing its cumulative haul to $63.7 million since opening on Oct. 1. iQIYI Pictures’ legal comedy-drama “Probation” debuted in fourth position, pulling in $945,000 over its two-day opening frame following a Nov. 14 release. Directed by Zong Haiying, the film stars Tong Liya as a single mother who receives a suspended sentence for involuntary manslaughter after stepping in as a Good Samaritan.

Advertisement

While serving community probation, she teams up with three close friends and a lawyer- played by Wang Hao, Wang Zhi, and Wu You – to uncover the truth and clear her name. ” rounded out the top five in its second weekend, earning $900,000 for a cumulative total of $1.9 million since its Nov. 6 arthouse rollout. Mainland China’s overall weekend box office gross was at $15.3 million amid a prolonged fall lull.

The 2026 year-to-date box office reached $4.78 billion, trailing the same period in 2025 by 29.5%.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Star William Stanford Davis Sets Memoir ‘Don’t Mess With the Fat Kid’