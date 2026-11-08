Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Sheer Giuseppe Zanotti Slingbacks at Daytime Emmys 2026

Tracee Ellis Ross stepped out at the Daytime Emmys in an all-black look featuring daring sheer Giuseppe Zanotti slingbacks, deviating from the prevalent PVC trend in a mesh and lace construction that paired with her couture Phan Huy gown.

that stood in contrast. The lace was a delicate accent that drew the eye down. Thin white straps wrapped around Williams’ ankles, threaded through buckle closures that kept the shoes in place.

Stiletto heels rounded out the set. The shoe’sTracee Ellis Ross Styles Herself in an All-Black with Sharp Giuseppe Zanotti Slingbacks at Daytime Emmys 2026is a style celebrities seem to gravitate towards often, especially on red carpets. Williams’ footwear deviated from the usual PVC construction that has seemingly dominated theover the past few years. The lace and mesh construction is akin to styles we’ve seen from brands like Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi, often reserved for brides.

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On the red carpet, sheer footwear is daring and alluring, often partnered with sensual ensembles that play on creating shape or emphasizing silhouettes. Some celebrities who have participated in the sheer footwear trend this year alone include, Elsa Hosk and Catherine Zeta-Jones. You can find sheer mesh styles mainly in neutral tones like black, white or brown, but colorful red and pink options have also cropped up over the last few years.

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The “Road House” actress paired her sheer shoes with a couture Phan Huy fall 2026 gown in a blue-gray hue. The gown was strapless and featured a fishnet-esque construction and a mesh overlay. Beaded accents in silver could be spotted throughout alongside large pearl adornments. Lace lined the hem of her gown, mirroring the same dainty detailing on her sheer footwear.

Williams’ look was styled by Sarah Slutsky, a stylist whom the actress has pulled many times for red carpet events like this one. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 15th annual Art+Film Gala brought Hollywood and the art world together on Saturday, honoring artist Vija Celmins and “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve. Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow returned as co-chairs, while Gucci continued its presenting sponsorship, a role it has held since the gala’s 2011 debut. Blackpink’s Rosé was tapped to perform.