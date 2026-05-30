Trace Cyrus Rants About Sister Brandi in Instagram Videos

Trace Cyrus, 37, shares a series of angry Instagram videos accusing his sister Brandi of renting him a mold-infested home, not refunding money, and avoiding direct communication. He also references past family issues and his adopted father Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Alright, story time guys. I’ve tried to be really f***ing nice,” Trace, 37, said in the first of many videos shared via his Instagram Stories on Friday, May 29.

“So, I was renting this house from my lovely sister Brandi — happy belated birthday — a mold infested f***ing home. This is just one of the many problems since I moved into this house. ” He continued, “It’s been problem after problem. I just got clean water f***ing recently.

I didn’t even have clean f***ing water. I’m sleeping on a f***ing air mattress downstairs. The reason I can’t put out my f***ing album or music this summer like I was planning? I gotta f***ing move again.

Brandi doesn’t want to refund me my money. Wow. How many members of my family are just gonna go completely bats*** crazy and be pieces of s***? It just never ceases to amaze me, the way that I’m treated by my own family is absolutely f***ing disgusting.

F*** you! ”Tish Cyrus “took a really good hard look” at her life in 2022 before filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.

“It had not been in a good place for a long time. I think I did stay so long out of fear. Literal fear of being alone,” Tish, 56, admitted during the Wednesday, February “Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever,” Trace wrote of his adopted father at the time.

“I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you.

” He continued at the time, “You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away. Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl.

She deserves better. ” (In follow-up videos on Friday, Trace was able to calm down after issuing another fiery post, calling out his sister for allegedly avoiding any direct lines of communication. Katie Bates is opening up about experiencing family strain after addressing an incident from her childhood.

“I’ve been getting flooded with messages like this from people who are genuinely concerned for me so I want to answer this as honestly as I can,” Bates, 25, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 20, when “Alright, the last video was me at about a level 3. Brandi, don’t hit up anyone else to f***ing do your talking for you. If you want to talk, call my f***ing phone, but I’m not playing nice anymore.

I don’t give a f*** who the f*** you are — family, friends, it doesn’t f***ing matter — no one is f***ing me over anymore. Do the f***ing right thing or this is about to get real entertaining just f***ing wait, I promise. ” He added, “OK guys, I’ve chilled out a little bit.

I got in the sauna, I meditated, I had to atroproject to the spiritual realm to make sure my mammy up in heaven was looking down in complete disgust at Brandi’s actions — she’s tuned in, she’s well aware, so that marks me happy. ”





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