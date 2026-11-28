The Pensions Regulator releases draft guidance on defined benefit scheme surplus release. Trustees must balance employer payments with member benefits.

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has published draft guidance establishing a formal framework for trustees of defined benefit pension schemes to release scheme surpluses. This regulatory update follows the Department for Work and Pensions' official response to its consultation on revised surplus regulations, which were designed to introduce greater legal flexibility for schemes to utilize excess assets. The Pensions Regulator's draft guidance is currently open for public consultation, with the proposed changes expected to take effect in April.

Trustee Flexibility and Financial Buffers

Under the proposed regulatory framework, trustees and sponsors retain significant flexibility over how surplus funds are allocated. The Pensions Regulator confirms that funds can be directed as a payment to the employer, used for improvements for members, utilized in a combination of both methods, or retained entirely within the scheme with no release at all. However, TPR makes clear that trustees must consider whether and how to share surplus with members as part of any release project.

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Furthermore, the guidance underlines that schemes must maintain financial buffers. The low-dependency funding measure serves only as the first hurdle to clear before any surplus can be released. This requirement ensures that the financial health of the scheme remains robust even after assets are distributed. The emphasis on buffers protects the long-term solvency of the pension fund against future economic uncertainties.

Member Views and Governance Standards

A notable area of focus within the new draft is the protocol regarding member notification. Trustees are now required to consider whether and how members' views, raised after official notification, are taken into account. Industry commentators interpret this as a strong signal that trustees will need to be prepared to defend any decisions that disregard member views. Such decisions will require thoroughly annotated justifications and professional advice to withstand regulatory scrutiny.

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This requirement effectively creates a procedural expectation that trustees will engage with member feedback. Schemes that choose not to consider member views will need to provide heavily documented justifications and secure professional advice to defend their positions. This shift raises the governance bar significantly and could potentially slow down surplus release processes for schemes that have not prepared adequately for this level of engagement.

Expert Reactions to Regulatory Approach

Industry commentators from Howden, Hymans Robertson, and APPT have broadly welcomed the practical examples provided in the guidance. Ian Mills of Howden Retirement notes that TPR is giving strong steers to trustees in several areas without codifying them in law. This approach preserves flexibility while establishing a de facto standard of conduct that trustees will be expected to follow and justify if they deviate. The guidance does not prescribe a standard funding percentage or sharing formula, instead offering a wider range of practical examples.

Laura McLaren of Hymans Robertson highlights the wider range of practical examples as the most useful step forward. These examples recognize that schemes will come to different answers based on individual circumstances. The considerations brought into sharper focus include the buffer retained, the strength of employer support both now and in the past, where the money goes, and whether run-on or buy-out remains the right destination.

Impact on Employers and Member Security

For employers, the guidance opens the door to using surplus for sustainable growth, but only where the scheme's funding position and employer support can bear the cost. This conditional access to surplus assets allows for strategic corporate planning while ensuring the pension fund remains secure. The Pensions Regulator aims to balance corporate needs with the integrity of the pension system.

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For members, the emphasis on safeguarding promised benefits and considering member views provides an additional layer of protection. APPT co-chairs Julia Yates and Christopher Wheeler welcome the consultation while stressing that members' benefits and long-term security must continue to be safeguarded. This regulatory framework seeks to align the interests of trustees, sponsors, and members in a transparent and accountable manner.