Toys 'R' Us opens 160-plus stores, plans new NYC location

Toys 'R' Us has opened more than 160 standalone US stores and is preparing to open a new location at New York City's Grand Central Terminal.

and closing stores nationwide, Toys "R" Us is back, having opened more than 160 standalone locations across the United States as it continues rebuilding its presence in the country.

, with more than 160 standalone locations now open. The rollout follows an expansion announced in September, when Toys "R" Us said it planned to open 120 new stores ahead of the holiday shopping season. The retailer is also preparing to open a new location at New York City's Grand Central Terminal. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, giving shoppers another place to find toys and holiday gifts ahead of Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

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The event will begin at 10 a.m. ET at 89 East 42nd St. and feature an appearance by Geoffrey the Giraffe, the company's mascot. The first 50 customers in line will receive a special giveaway, according to Toys "R" Us. The Grand Central Terminal location will feature a curated selection of toys, collectibles and gifts from popular brands and entertainment franchises, including Lego, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Pokémon and "KPop Demon Hunters.

" The new store will serve commuters, tourists, collectors and other visitors to the Manhattan transportation hub, the company said. Other standalone Toys "R" Us locations carry toys and collectibles from major brands, with select stores offering additional attractions such as candy shops, cafés and Creator Studios. The latter provides spaces for toy brands and content creators to film videos, unveil products and host events.

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Toys "R" Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2017 while carrying about $5 billion in debt. The retailer liquidated its U.S. business and closed its remaining stores the following year. The brand began returning to physical retail in 2019, opening smaller stores in New Jersey and Texas. Both locations eventually closed in 2021.

WHP Global acquired Toys "R" Us in 2021 and continued rebuilding the brand. In 2022, the company began opening Toys "R" Us shops inside Macy's stores nationwide. It later partnered with Go! Retail Group to expand its standalone store presence.

The retailer's U.S. presence extends beyond its standalone stores. Toys "R" Us has approximately 400 shops inside Macy's locations nationwide. , a U.S. Navy organization that operates retail stores on or near military installations, serving military personnel, veterans and their families, and is expanding into airports. A Toys "R" Us shop-in-shop opened at Orlando International Airport in August, with another location planned for summer 2027.