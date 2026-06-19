Toyotarou's Touching Tribute Revives Obscure 1989 Toriyama Sketch of Elderly Goku

Toyotarou celebrates the 100th entry of his monthly project with an elderly Goku illustration based on Akira Toriyama's rare 1989 sketch, hinting that Dragon Ball's true ending is still far away.

It has been an emotional wait for Dragon Ball Super fans following the tragic passing of Akira Toriyama . For months, the future of the franchise felt uncertain, with many wondering whether the manga would ever continue its main storyline.

However, considering how closely Toyotarou worked with Toriyama over the years, the story was never truly over. While there is still no official word on the manga's return, Toyotarou has given readers something special to hold onto in the meantime. To celebrate the 100th entry of his monthly 'Toyotarou Tried to Draw' project, the artist shared a brand-new illustration imagining Goku near the end of his life.

The design is inspired by Toriyama's older sketch of Goku that fans rarely get to see. More than the artwork itself, though, it was Toyotarou's message that caught everyone's attention. He hinted that the true ending of Dragon Ball is still far away, a simple comment that immediately sparked fresh excitement throughout the community.

After such a difficult period for the franchise, even a small glimpse of Goku's future was enough to remind fans that the spirit of Dragon Ball is still very much alive. This newly revealed illustration by Toyotarou showcases an elderly version of Goku that fans have rarely seen before. The Saiyan warrior still looks muscular, but age is clearly catching up to him.

He sports a mustache similar to Grandpa Gohan's and carries a walking stick reminiscent of Master Roshi's, creating a design that feels like a loving tribute to Dragon Ball's past. What makes the drawing even more interesting is its origin. This version of Goku was not created out of nowhere. It is based on an old sketch Akira Toriyama drew back in 1989 for the Dragon Ball Z Anime Special book.

At the time, Toriyama jokingly imagined what Goku might look like as an old man after fans repeatedly asked him when the story would finally end and how Goku would look in it. Since the illustration came from an obscure publication released long before the internet era, many fans had never even seen it before. Toyotarou's decision to revive this classic design shows his deep respect for Toriyama's original vision and his desire to keep the legacy alive.

The attention to detail and the incorporation of elements from other beloved characters highlight Toyotarou's skill as an artist and storyteller. Toyotarou's accompanying message was perhaps more impactful than the artwork itself. He stated that the true ending of Dragon Ball is still far away, implying that the manga's main storyline has much more to explore. This comment reignited hope among fans who feared the franchise might end prematurely after Toriyama's passing.

The Dragon Ball community has been through a rollercoaster of emotions, but Toyotarou's tribute serves as a reminder that the series continues to evolve. While no official announcement has been made about the return of Dragon Ball Super's manga, the illustration hints that Toyotarou is still deeply invested in the story. Fans are now speculating about what the future holds, with many hoping for a continuation that does justice to Toriyama's legacy.

Until then, this glimpse of an elderly Goku offers a bittersweet but hopeful vision of what might come. The 100th entry milestone also underscores Toyotarou's dedication to his monthly series, which has become a cherished source of exclusive artwork for fans. As the Dragon Ball universe expands through games, movies, and new projects, Toyotarou's tribute reaffirms that the spirit of Goku and his friends will endure for generations to come





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