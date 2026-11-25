Toyota has introduced a new Thai-spec low-floor Hilux Travo lineup along with the Hilux Travo Hyper Z concept. Developed with the Australian design studio, the one-off concept features a custom bodykit, wide fenders, a Formula 1-inspired rear wing, and a bespoke suspension setup with Öhlins coilovers. The project draws inspiration from Thai customization culture and may influence future motorsport opportunities and accessories.

plays by a different set of rules. Following the debut of the regular Hilux Travo last year, Toyota has introduced the Thai-spec low-floor lineup, alongside a wild concept that looks ready for the race track.

Starting with the Hilux Travo Hyper Z concept, it is a one-off version of the popular truck created with the help of Toyota's Australian design studio. The project started in 2024, taking inspiration from Thailand's customization culture. While it is mostly a styling exercise, the company said it could potentially open opportunities in motorsport and influence the development of future accessories. Visually, the Hilux wears a custom bodykit, sharing only a few parts with the standard model.

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The front end is dominated by a new bumper with a pronounced splitter and sporty intakes. This is connected to sculpted fender extensions, significantly increasing the width of the vehicle. Designers also added a new set of alloy wheels with white aero covers and ultra-wide tires. The rear fenders blend into the dual-cab silhouette of the pickup, combined with aircraft-inspired fins on the rear overhang.

At the back, the fixed rear wing looks like it came off a Formula 1 single-seater, joined by a gigantic diffuser and a repurposed bed with integrated vents and an illuminated Hilux emblem. There is also a second spoiler on the roof, racing mirrors, and redesigned rear quarter windows leading to flying buttresses. The Hilux Travo Hyper Z concept rides on a bespoke suspension setup, which is definitely not a common choice for a ladder-frame pickup.

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Photos reveal Öhlins remote-reservoir coilovers, Swift springs, and upgraded suspension arms. Overall, they give the workhorse a racecar stance with minimal ground clearance, wider tracks, and negative camber on the front axle. The interior has also been modified with a three-spoke steering wheel, a pair of racing buckets with yellow seatbelts supplied by Sabelt, a digital instrument cluster by Race Dash, and a roll cage.

Toyota didn't release the technical specifications of the concept, so we don't know whether it is powered by the familiar 2.8-liter turbodiesel, which is the most potent option in the production lineup. Still, a high-performance engine swap sounds a lot more fitting for its character. In any case, the single tailpipe sticking out of the back is a clear indication it runs on combustion power.

While the concept is not available for sale, Thai buyers can actually order the production Hilux Travo Z Edition it promotes. The model serves as a low-riding RWD alternative to the regular Hilux Travo Prerunner, 4Trex, and Overland trims, which mirror the Besides the reduced ground clearance, the road-focused suspension tune, and the 16-inch wheels that look tiny under the muscular fenders, the Z Edition gets a sporty front bumper extension, a body-colored rear bumper, and special decals.

Furthermore, the plastic cladding around the wheel arches is gone, although it is available as an optional accessory. The powertrain lineup includes the 2.4-liter turbodiesel producing 148 horsepower, and the more potent 2.8-liter turbodiesel with 201 hp. The former is available with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox, while the latter can only be had with the manual and in Standard Cab form. All low-riding Hilux Travo variants are rear-wheel drive.

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Pricing for the low-riding Toyota Hilux Travo starts at 599,000 THB . For context, the high-riding Hilux Travo starts at 774,000 THB , while the fully electric Hilux Travo-e is the most expensive member of the lineup at 1,491,000 THB . To bridge the gap between the stock Hilux Travo Z Edition and the full-blown Hyper Z concept, Toyota brought several modified examples of the Hilux to the official presentation event in Thailand, created in collaboration with local builders.

The white dual-cab model leans on the sporty side with a black hood and white alloy wheels, while the grey example combines a tubular bed rack and front nudge bar with body-colored fender extensions and black alloys. The red single-cab Hilux with the black graphics and the bronze wheels has a towering steel cage at the back, while a neon-green truck features an aerodynamic box canopy and rides on polished alloy wheels.

There is also a lifted truck with roof-mounted LEDs and grippy tires just to break the low-riding monotony.