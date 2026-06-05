Toyota Truck Prototype Seemingly Based on Corolla Cross Spotted, Could Hint at Ford Maverick Rival

Toyota execs have suggested a future unibody truck for the U.S. could be RAV4-based, but the South American sighting of a camouflaged vehicle resembling to the Corolla crossover suggests a possible other course.

The Ford Maverick currently remains unchallenged in the compact crossover-like truck space, a lucrative category that has quickly become popular with American buyers. Other brands are hoping to change that fast with their own products, however, like theof a truck based on a a crossover since at least last year, may be closer to putting their own bed-equipped crossover on the road than we think. ) The shape of the truck suggests that it is based on the Corolla Cross, the smaller of Toyota's two compact crossover offerings in the U.S. at the moment.

A relatively high bed means that it has proportions in line with the Ram Rampage currently on sale in South America, rather than the more conventionally truck-like Maverick.that a truck based on the the RAV4, not the slightly smaller Corolla Cross, would make a great opportunity for the U.S. market. Toyota builds all kinds of cars around the world and is certainly not afraid to build two very similar cars for different global markets, so it is entirely possible that this Corolla Cross-based truck is headed for South America and a slightly larger one based on the RAV4 could be headed for North America.

Given how far along this truck seems to be in development, we could see one or both possible trucks revealed within the next year. Fred Smith's love of cars comes from his fascination with auto racing. Unfortunately, that passion led him to daily drive a high-mileage, first-year Porsche Panamera. He is still thinking about the last lap of the 2011 Indianapolis 500.





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