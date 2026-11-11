Toyota’s Scion is back, starting with an American-made, 25-mph kei truck

Meet the KEI-01: a right-hand-drive, 4WD micro-hauler capped at 25 mph.

Toyota is reviving the Scion badge as an experimental mobility incubator—starting with an Indiana-built, 25-mph kei truck engineered for American fleets. ﻿ Toyota is reviving the Scion badge as an experimental mobility incubator—starting with an Indiana-built, 25-mph kei truck engineered for American fleets.

﻿is transportation editor with 10+ years of experience who covers EVs, public transportation, and aviation. His work has appeared in The New York Daily News and City & State.for a radically different mission. Rather than targeting youth-market hatchbacks, “Scion by Toyota” is being positioned as an experimental mobility incubator — and its first vehicle is an authentic Japanese-style kei truck built in Indiana.

Also read Toyota Revives the Scion Name on a Kei Truck That Will Reach U.S. Roads in 2027

Kei vehicles, which are built to satisfy Japan’s light vehicle regulations, are enjoying surging popularity around the world, including here in the US. More than 30,000 used kei trucks have been imported into the US since 2020, with roughly 7,500 units entering the country each year. Toyota looks to be the first to test the American market’s appetite for the tiny trucks.

The choice to use the Scion brand, which was, would seem to indicate that the automaker is hoping to appeal to younger car buyers. But more than that, Toyota says it sees Scion as a testing ground for utility, outdoor adventure, and customization that wouldn’t typically fit in any of its other models. When it lands in the second half of 2027, Scion’s KEI-01 sports a 660cc three-cylinder gas engine paired with a continuously variable transmission.

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It won’t win any drag races, but it should delivery enough power for stop-and-go driving while using a minimum amount of fuel. It’s true super power comes from its diminutive dimensions. At roughly 11 feet long and under 5 feet wide, the KEI-01 is about half the footprint of a full-size pickup. It can easily thread through cramped alleys, narrow barn aisles, garden gates, or busy campus pathways where standard trucks can’t fit.

The truck features an on-demand 4WD system with a push-button locking mode. If you’re cutting across muddy farm turf, gravel work paths, or wet slush, power splits to all four wheels to keep the truck from spinning out or getting stuck. The ‘G-Wagen of golf carts’ could be the ideal second car Inside, the vehicle looks pretty cheap, with lots of black plastic and a noticeable absence of any premium materials.

That will hopefully help keep the price nice and low — though Toyota hasn’t disclosed any trim options yet. Japanese imports typically range from $6,000 to $12,000. Because it is certified under federal Low-Speed Vehicle rules — also used for golf carts and golf cart-adjacent vehicles — its top speed is strictly capped at 25 mph. The truck bed features three sides that fold completely flat, removing the need to lean over high-metal sides to drop in cargo.

The KEI-01 can hold up to 600 pounds of soil, tools, or gear, and can easily tow small utility trailers or mowers. Unlike an open utility cart or ATV, this tiny truck has a fully sealed cabin equipped with both heating and air conditioning. The extended roofline gives drivers extra headroom, reclining seats, and interior storage behind the seats to keep tools dry and secure.

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True to classic Japanese utility imports, the steering wheel is on the right side of the cab. Beyond the cool factor, curbside delivery and stepping directly onto sidewalks or worksite shoulders is quicker and safer. To make the KEI-01 to conform to the rules and regs of auto manufacturing in the US, Toyota is investing $34 million into its Princeton, Indiana manufacturing plant to stand up local assembly and add roughly 50 jobs.

Production kicks off in the second half of 2027, but everyday drivers won’t be able to buy one off the lot immediately. Scion by Toyota is launching the mini-truck strictly as a fleet-focused pilot program targeting corporate campuses, farms, municipalities, and local delivery operators, distributed through a specialized group of existing Toyota dealerships.

While Toyota notes it may consider opening up sales to consumer retail down the road if demand justifies it, the initial rollout is very much treated as an experiment to evaluate real-world US utility. The KEI-01 was joined by two adventure-themed concepts that show Scion’s new focus extends far beyond budget hatchbacks. The SxS Concept packs a 300-plus-horsepower hybrid turbo setup for high-speed off-roading, while the modular BKE Concept explores compact personal mobility.

Together, they signal that Scion’s second act is aimed squarely at niche utility and experimental recreation. I asked every TV manufacturer 17 questions about how they spy on you. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google