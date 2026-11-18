Toyota has issued a recall of certain non-hybrid Tundra trucks over an engine problem that could cause them to lose power while driving.

The Toyota logo is displayed at a Toyota dealership on July 07, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and Toyota Motor North America announced a $3.6 billion expansion of Toyota’s Texas manufacturing campus, a move that will shift production of Toyota has issued a recall of certain non-hybrid Tundra trucks over an engine problem that could cause them to lose power while driving.

The recall covers approximately 62,000 model year 2022–2023 and 2025–2026 Tundras in the United States. Toyota has issued a recall of certain non-hybrid Tundra trucks over an engine problem that could cause them to lose power while driving. The recall covers approximately 62,000 model year 2022–2023 and 2025–2026 Tundras in the United States. The vehicles may contain an improperly manufactured engine camshaft that could snap while driving, causing a loss of power and increasing the risk of a crash.

Advertisement

, Toyota said the affected camshafts came from a single production lot from one supplier. The automaker estimates that approximately 300 defective camshafts may have been installed in the recalled vehicles. Toyota will notify owners by mid-January 2027 to bring their trucks to a dealer for an inspection. If the camshaft is identified as potentially coming from the affected lot, the dealer will replace it free of charge.