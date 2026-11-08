Toyota Land Cruiser vs Land Rover Defender: Icelandic Off-Road Test

The new Toyota Land Cruiser faces off against the Land Rover Defender in Iceland's Highlands. See how the ninth-generation 4x4 handles extreme terrain and hybrid power.

Toyota has launched a serious challenge to the dominance of the Land Rover Defender in the premium off-road market with the arrival of its all-new ninth-generation Land Cruiser. This latest iteration, which reached UK showrooms earlier this year in mild-hybrid diesel variants, combines classic rugged styling with modern engineering prowess. The vehicle was tested extensively in Iceland by automotive journalist Freda Lewis-Stempel, who subjected the SUV to some of the harshest terrains on the planet. The goal was to determine if this Japanese legend could truly dethrone the British icon that currently rules the rugged 4x4 class.

Design Heritage and Physical Dimensions

Toyota has completely reimagined the exterior design of the new Land Cruiser, drawing heavily from the iconic silhouette of the early 40 and 70 Series Heavy Duty models. The vehicle features a long bonnet, a short front overhang, and an upright windscreen that give it an immediate sense of authority and retro charm. High-set headlights, particularly the round units found on the VX model, enhance this classic aesthetic, while the Toyota logo is centered prominently on both the front and rear of the vehicle. This design language ensures the car looks like a proper utilitarian workhorse rather than a flashy urban SUV.

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The physical dimensions of the ninth-generation model are substantial, measuring five meters in length, two meters in width, and nearly two meters in height. While imposing, the new Land Cruiser is slightly smaller than its primary competitor, the five-door Land Rover Defender 110, as well as the Ineos Grenadier. This compactness, compared to its rivals, adds to its agility without sacrificing the boxy cabin space that defines its class. It retains a rugged appeal that avoids the glitz of luxury competitors like the Mercedes G-Class, appealing directly to adventure seekers and country buyers who prioritize function over fashion.

Technical Platform and Off-Road Engineering

Underneath the body, the new Land Cruiser utilizes the GA-F platform, which provides greater strength and rigidity compared to previous generations. It retains the traditional body-on-frame construction that is essential for serious off-roading, ensuring durability across rough landscapes. A significant technological leap in this generation is the inclusion of electrically assisted rack-and-pinion steering. This system eliminates the steering kickback that was typical of older hydraulic setups, providing a smoother and more controlled driving experience on uneven surfaces.

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Enhancements to the suspension system include a new independent double-wishbone setup at the front, which uses lighter and higher-strength components to improve comfort both on and off the road. The vehicle comes standard with permanent four-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission, a combination that Freda Lewis-Stempel notes is exactly what a rugged 4x4 should offer. These mechanical foundations are designed to support the vehicle's capability in environments ranging from deep snow to rocky riverbeds, providing a solid base for advanced driver aids.

Advanced Traction Control and Driver Aids

Toyota has integrated sophisticated traction management systems to maximize the vehicle's potential in diverse conditions. The Multi-Terrain Select system allows drivers to adjust steering, drive force, and hydraulic brake control across specific modes including Mud, Sand, Rock, Deep Snow, Dirt, and Auto. This versatility ensures that the Land Cruiser can adapt instantly to changing surface conditions without the driver needing to manually intervene frequently. The system works in tandem with the permanent four-wheel drive to maintain optimal grip and stability.

Complementing this is Crawl Control, which maintains a low, stable speed during tough off-roading scenarios, allowing the driver to focus entirely on steering and braking. Additionally, Downhill Assist Control enables the vehicle to navigate steep descents at low speeds without wheel-locking. These features collectively reduce the physical and mental load on the driver, making long expeditions across difficult terrain more manageable and less fatiguing for both the driver and passengers.

Real-World Performance in Icelandic Highlands

During the test drive across Iceland's Highlands, the Land Cruiser demonstrated exceptional capability on unpaved F-roads. The terrain included crumbling vertical inclines, deep river crossings with unseen beds, jagged rocks, snow-covered mountain passes, and moving glaciers. Freda Lewis-Stempel reported that the vehicle handled these challenges with ease, often without needing to engage low-range gearing or differential locks. The sheer power and torque of the mild-hybrid diesel engine provided ample traction, even on the most slippery and uneven surfaces.

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The performance in Iceland was so convincing that it aligns with local preferences; one in four Toyotas sold in Iceland is a Land Cruiser, a testament to its reliability in such conditions. The decision to withhold the use of specialized off-road modes for much of the trip highlights the vehicle's baseline competence. This level of performance suggests that the Land Cruiser is not just a capable off-roader but a refined one, capable of handling the most extreme environments with minimal driver input.

Market Position and Future Implications

The entry of the mild-hybrid Land Cruiser into the UK market adds a compelling option for buyers seeking genuine off-road capability with modern efficiency. While the Land Rover Defender remains the best-selling model in this class, the new Land Cruiser offers a distinct alternative with its retro-inspired design and proven durability. The Ineos Grenadier is also gaining cult status, but Toyota's extensive global reputation and the specific engineering improvements in the ninth generation give it a strong fighting chance.

The test results from Iceland serve as a rigorous validation of Toyota's claim that the new Land Cruiser can conquer any terrain. By combining classic aesthetics with modern hybrid technology and advanced driver aids, Toyota is positioning this vehicle as a serious contender against the Defender. For consumers looking for a 4x4 that is both a modern daily driver and a capable adventure vehicle, the Land Cruiser now offers a compelling value proposition that challenges the status quo in the premium SUV segment.