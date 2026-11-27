The third-generation Toyota Innova Hycross has received a comprehensive mid-cycle refresh featuring sharper styling, new LED graphics, and Toyota's first Flex Hybrid powertrain in India. The update includes interior enhancements like dual 12.3-inch displays and a JBL audio system, while maintaining the TNGA-C architecture and competitive pricing compared to US models.

American buyers shopping for a three-row hybrid Toyota have to stretch their budgets for a Highlander, Grand Highlander, or Sienna. However, the situation is different in India, where, and the Innova are available for a fraction of the cost.

The Innova Hycross has just received a comprehensive update, adopting sharper styling, more technology, and a new flex-fuel hybrid setup.was originally introduced in 2022, blending elements from minivans and SUVs. The unibody model is the third generation of the Innova series, although its ladder-frame predecessor remains on sale as the Innova Crysta. The mid-cycle refresh brings a redesigned face, with a textured front bumper reminiscent of the Toyota RAV4.

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This is flanked by revised air inlets and fresh LED graphics for the headlights, which are connected via a black trim piece. The rest of the sheet metal is carried over from the 2022 model, but the taillights gain new LED graphics giving off Lexus LX vibes. The flagship trim rides on 18-inch alloy wheels finished in gunmetal gray. Inside, the Indian-built minivan/SUV hybrid has seven or eight seats arranged in three rows.