Toyota and Lexus recalled 314,029 vehicles while Honda and Acura recalled 810,592 vehicles due to Takata airbag inflators that can rupture and send metal fragments flying. No injuries or deaths have been reported in these recalls.

Toyota and Honda have issued new recalls covering more than 1.1 million vehicles because of faulty Takata airbag inflators that can rupture and send sharp metal fragments flying inside the cabin.

Toyota and Lexus recalled 314,029 vehicles, while Honda and Acura recalled 810,592 vehicles. The two recalls were filed days apart, with Toyota and Lexus on Nov. 12 and Honda and Acura on Nov. 19. The Toyota and Lexus recall covers certain Corollas, 4Runners, Tundras, Sequoias, Lexus SC430s, IS250s and GX460s. Specific models include the 2002-2010 Lexus SC430, 2011 Lexus IS250, 2017 Lexus GX460, 2003-2008 Toyota Corolla, 2005-2006 Toyota Tundra, 2005-2007 Toyota Sequoia and 2016-2017 Toyota 4Runner.

Also read Honda recalls 810K vehicles over dangerous Takata airbag inflator rupture risk

Affected Honda And Acura Models

The Honda and Acura recall covers specific Honda Civics, CR-Vs, Accords and Acura ILX and RDX models. Those include the 2013 Honda Accord, 2012-2013 Honda Civic, 2012-2013 Honda CR-V, 2013 Acura ILX and 2013 Acura RDX. Honda said its recall applies to vehicles either sold or registered in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and American Samoa.

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Toyota did not reveal which US states are at risk but expects each replacement inflator to be ready by early next year. Both automakers said there have been no injuries or deaths from this particular recall, including no ruptures. The remedy is the same for both companies: dealers will replace the airbag inflators on affected vehicles.

New Propellant Technology Details

Honda said its new inflators are made by a different supplier and use a different propellant that does not degrade over the long term when exposed to high temperatures, high humidity and large temperature fluctuations. Toyota had been collecting and studying certain Takata inflators since 2016, focusing on a desiccated, phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate propellant. That work indicated some inflators could be reaching the end of their life, prompting the voluntary safety recall.

The defect at the center of the Takata crisis is unchanged. The airbag inflator propellant can degrade with repeated exposure to high-humidity environments and large temperature variation, resulting in increased internal pressure. If an affected airbag deploys, the increased internal pressure may cause the inflator to rupture and deploy abnormally. In the event of an inflator rupture, metal fragments could pass through the airbag cushion material, possibly causing serious injury or fatality to vehicle occupants.

Instead of cushioning a driver or passenger during a crash, the airbags may act like explosives and send sharp metal fragments flying around the car. Across the broader Takata recall, 28 people have died after the safety devices turned on them, and there have been more than 400 injuries in the United States tied to defective Takata airbag inflators since 2009.

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Historic Takata Recall Timeline

This latest action comes 18 years after Honda filed the first official airbag recall and 12 years since the first round of mass recalls began. The Takata airbag recall remains the largest recall in US history. Over the past decade, more than 100 million vehicles worldwide across two dozen major automakers have been recalled, each with Takata airbag inflators. That includes about 67 million vehicles in the United States.

The scale of the crisis pushed Takata's US subsidiary to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration called the move the largest and most complex safety recall in US history. Given the rolling nature of the Takata recall, Honda and Toyota were already in discussions with federal regulators when this airbag version began to show signs of degradation. Honda discovered an issue during simulation testing under severe environmental conditions in May 2025.

However, those tests did not show abnormal inflator behavior or a statistically significant deviation from previous prediction models. Both automakers and federal regulators urge affected owners to have their airbag inflators swapped out as soon as possible.