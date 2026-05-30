Toyota GR GT Looks More Exotic With Wide Bodykit And Deep Dish Wheels

Khyzyl Saleem gives Toyota’s upcoming GR GT supercar a slammed, widebody makeover, swapping factory center-locks for BBS E88 wheels

It includes wide fenders, carbon fiber aero, and BBS E88 alloy wheels.represents the pinnacle of performance by Toyota and the spiritual successor of the Lexus LFA.

However, despite its ultra-long nose and low-slung proportions reminiscent of a GT3 racecar, there are always those who prefer an even wilder appearance bringing it closer to exotic rivals.received a custom bodykit, new alloy wheels, and a special livery, increasing its head-turning credentials to Lamborghini territory. Starting with the styling kit, the highlight is the wide fender extensions, neatly integrated with the rest of the bodywork. The new fenders are combined with a more pronounced splitter made of carbon fiber.

The profile gains matching side gills and extra fins on the side skirts. More importantly, Saleem fitted thewith a new set of deep dish BBS E88 alloy wheels and brought the vehicle even closer to the ground. The rear end appears to be carried over, as the standard model already comes with a large ducktail spoiler, an aggressive diffuser and quadruple tailpipes. As a final touch, the digital artist chose a newGT is competent enough to support the sportier bodykit.

The model is fitted with a twin-turbo dry-sump 4.0-liter V8 producing at least 641 hp, with extra boost from an electric motor. Toyota has yet to announce the combined output of the model but confirmed a top speed in excess of 199 mph .are expected to start in 2027. It remains to be seen whether owners of the supercar will be willing to add any aftermarket upgrades like the ones proposed by Saleem.

In any case, the flagship performance model from Toyota will most likely attract the attention of tuners. The Tommykaira ZZ Lives Again With A Facelift, But Only One ExistsMattel’s Brick Shop Just Dropped Seven Sets That’ll Make You Put Legos Away





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