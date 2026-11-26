A 'Powerful' trim level without more actual power is a key highlight of the special-edition Rocky.

While India is the go-to destination for entry-level models with aggressive badges, Japan claims the top spot with the"Powerful" special editions of the Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky siblings.

Despite what the name implies, the new versions of the budget subcompact SUVs are no more powerful than the regular lineup, with changes limited to black trim pieces and an optional styling package. The Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky were introduced in late 2019 as nearly identical twins with different grille and bumper designs,didn't arrive before 2021.

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With a length of 3,995 mm , the Toyota Raize is smaller than the Yaris Cross and slightly larger than the European Aygo X. Besides the Japanese market, the small SUVs are also sold in Southeast Asia and Latin America. They have also spawned the rebadged Subaru Rex in Japan and Perodua Ativa in Malaysia. For 2027, Toyota and Daihatsu announced a series of model year updates in Japan, highlighted by the introduction of the Powerful special editions.