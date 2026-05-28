Toyota Finally Brings New Hilux Home With GR And Modellista Upgrades

Fancy an 'urban rugged style' for your midsize truck? Modellista has you covered, but you might also want to check the GR Parts catalog

Pickup offered with options from Modellista and GR Parts. , but only now has the pickup truck arrived in its home market of Japan. The redesigned body, the reworked cabin, and the stiffer ladder-frame chassis are all old news by this point.

What is new is the catalog of factory accessories from Modellista and GR Parts, available the moment you walk onto the dealer floor.says it builds its range around what Toyota calls a “Sophisticated Gear” philosophy, aiming for an “urban rugged style. ” Marketing jargon aside, the visual changes run to black trim on the hood, along the headlight edges, and across the tailgate, with matching bumper inserts that carry integrated LEDs.

Hilux gets front and rear underbody protection, a hard tonneau cover with a sculpted design, and custom 18-inch alloy wheels finished in matte olive with polished details. As with most Toyota models, the Hilux is also available with door handle protectors, a sunshade, tinted windows, LED interior lights, and. The list runs to a black honeycomb grille, GR-branded mud flaps in black or red, aerodynamic vizors, and dual stainless steel tailpipes.

, but owners of the standard midsize truck need not wait to sharpen things up. GR Parts sells Performance Dampers for both ends, which Toyota claims cut vibrations and steady the handling, along with Door Stabilizers said to crisp up steering response by adding rigidity. The Japanese-spec Hilux is powered solely by the non-electrified 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel, paired with a six-speed automatic and a standard part-time 4WD system.

So no gasoline, no mild-hybrid diesel, and none of theHilux Travo comes in single-cab, RWD, and low-rider forms, Japanese buyers are handed just the dual-cab 4WD model, though it arrives generously equipped. The base Z trim includes dual 12.3-inch displays, electric power steering, synthetic leather upholstery, and the latest Toyota Safety Sense suite.

The flagship Z Adventure separates itself with a rugged front bumper and a larger skid plate, a sports bar, tailgate assist, black alloy wheels wrapped in grippier tires, and a Mineral interior finish.and ¥180,800 over the classic Land Cruiser 70 Series. The flagship Z Adventure runs ¥5,500,000 , or ¥279,400 under the Land Cruiser 250 Series.

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