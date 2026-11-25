Toyah Willcox claims she was treated appallingly by Strictly Come Dancing judges during the 2024 series, citing a two-tier system and age-related invisibility in the industry.

Toyah Willcox has launched a scathing critique of the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel, revealing that she felt she was treated 'appallingly' during her participation in the 2024 series. The 68-year-old pop star claims the judges applied a harsher, less forgiving gaze toward her compared to other contestants, alleging a distinct double standard based on her age and gender.

The controversy stems from her performance during the second week of the 2024 series, known as Movie Week. Willcox and her professional partner Neil Jones performed a samba routine to Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid. For this performance, Willcox adopted the costume of the Disney villain Ursula, aiming to capture the character's menacing charm through dance.

Also read Living Apart Together: Toyah Willcox, Robert Fripp and Sarah Paulson Redefine Modern Relationships

The routine received a total score of just 15 points out of a possible 40 from the judging panel. Head judge Shirley Ballas confirmed that she would have made the same decision as her colleagues, despite the controversial nature of the outcome. The low score resulted in a dance-off against former footballer Paul Merson and his professional partner Karen Hauer.

The judging panel, consisting of Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke, unanimously voted to eliminate Willcox and Jones. Willcox later revealed that the moment of elimination was emotionally charged, noting that she resisted the urge to respond aggressively to the judges' critiques. She explained that she suppressed her desire to tell them to eff off because she feared being labeled hysterical.

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Willcox articulated her view that the panel operated under a two-tier judging system. She argued that the judges' approach lacked consistency and fairness, particularly when evaluating older female performers. Her statements suggest a belief that the panel's bias contributed to her swift exit from the competition, despite her effort and preparation. She stated that she now believes she was invisible to the industry due to her age.

The controversy surrounding the elimination was further amplified by the reaction of Willcox's husband, King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp. The 80-year-old musician stood up in the studio audience to boo Craig Revel Horwood immediately after the judge criticized the performance. This public display of dissent highlighted the intense personal investment of the celebrity contestants and their families in the judging process.

In contrast to her criticism of the judges, Willcox expressed deep admiration for the production team. She described the producers, floor staff, creatives, and costume designers as a wonderful family. This distinction indicates that her grievances were specifically directed at the on-screen judging dynamics rather than the logistical support or welfare measures provided by the BBC.

Willcox's comments arrive against the backdrop of a turbulent season for Strictly Come Dancing. The 2024 series included a period where the BBC apologized to former contestant Amanda Abbington after upholding complaints of verbal bullying and harassment by her professional partner, Giovanni Pernice. While Pernice was cleared of physical aggression allegations, the incident prompted the BBC to introduce additional welfare measures, including the mandatory presence of chaperones in rehearsal rooms.

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Willcox used her platform to critique the broader entertainment industry's treatment of older women. She pointed out that despite a career resurgence where every album she released in the Seventies and Eighties has recharted in the last six years, she is routinely overlooked by music awards ceremonies. She questioned whether she is ever considered a person of note by industry insiders.

Looking forward, Willcox remains active in her career with a new album titled Future Dreaming scheduled for release next April. She vowed not to allow herself to be sidelined by age-related biases, emphasizing that women in their later years remain active, gorgeous, and mentally sharp. She concluded by suggesting that the entertainment industry could learn from ITV's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, which she believes succeeds by prioritizing genuine fun and camaraderie over punitive judgment.