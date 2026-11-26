Toyah Willcox reveals she was treated appallingly by Strictly judges, citing double standards and ageism while praising the production team.

Toyah Willcox has publicly criticized the judging panel of Strictly Come Dancing, accusing the officials of applying a double standard and treating her poorly during the 2024 series. The sixty-eight-year-old pop star stated that she was treated appallingly on live television, despite her appreciation for the professional dancers and training process.

Toyah Willcox Accuses Judges of Unfair Treatment

Toyah Willcox disclosed her grievances on the Michelle Ford Interviews podcast, two years after her elimination from the BBC ballroom competition. She partnered with professional dancer Neil Jones, forty-four, during the season. She admitted that she wanted to tell the judges to eff off at moments but suppressed her reaction to avoid being labeled hysterical. She believes that women who complain in such environments become invisible and are dismissed for their emotional responses.

Also read Toyah Willcox Reveals Two Years After Strictly Exit She Felt Judges Applied Double Standard to Older Women

The singer, known for her hit It's A Mystery, was the second celebrity to leave the show after performing a samba to Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid. She dressed as the Disney villain Ursula for the Movie Week performance. The judges awarded her only fifteen points out of a possible forty. This low score led to a dance-off against former footballer Paul Merson and his partner Karen Hauer, from which she was eliminated.

Craig Revel Horwood Faces Criticism from Robert Fripp

The judging panel consisted of Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke. All four judges remained in their posts for the subsequent series. During the broadcast, Toyah's husband, King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp, who is eighty years old, stood up in the studio audience to boo Craig Revel Horwood after the judge criticized her performance.

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Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke all voted to save Paul Merson and Karen Hauer. Head judge Shirley Ballas confirmed she would have made the same decision as her colleagues. At the time of her departure, Toyah Willcox appeared to accept the result gracefully, describing her two months on the show as the best of her life. However, her recent comments reveal significant resentment toward the feedback she received from the judges.

Distinction Between Judges and Production Staff

Toyah Willcox emphasized that her criticism was directed solely at the judges, not the production team. She praised the producers, floor staff, creatives, designers, and costume makers as a wonderful and fantastic family. This season was marked by controversy, including the BBC apologizing to former contestant Amanda Abbington after upholding complaints against Giovanni Pernice regarding verbal bullying and harassment.

Giovanni Pernice was cleared of physical aggression allegations. The scandal prompted the BBC to introduce additional welfare measures, including chaperones in rehearsal rooms. Toyah Willcox noted that contestants remained loyal to the production team because of their support. She stated that the issues lay with the judging criteria and the atmosphere created by the officials on the panel.

Toyah Willcox on Ageism and Entertainment Industry Standards

Beyond the show, Toyah Willcox spoke about the treatment of older women in the entertainment industry. She claimed she is routinely overlooked by music awards ceremonies despite a career resurgence. In the last six years, every single album she released in the Eighties and Seventies has recharted. She asked if she is ever considered a person of note at these events, answering that she is completely ignored.

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Toyah Willcox suggested that Strictly Come Dancing could learn from the ITV rival show I'm Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. She believes viewers want to see celebrities having genuine fun rather than being attacked. She argues that friendship, love, and loyalty are stronger values than criticism. She vowed not to allow herself to be sidelined, stating that women of her age are still present, active, and gorgeous, and that ignoring them is a cultural problem.