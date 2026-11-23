Singer Toyah Willcox reveals she has lived separately from husband Robert Fripp for two years. The couple details their unique arrangement, separate homes, and ongoing care dynamics after 40 years together.

British singer Toyah Willcox has confirmed that she and her husband, musician Robert Fripp, have maintained separate residences for the past two years. The 68-year-old star opened up about their unconventional living arrangement in a recent interview, clarifying that while the couple remains married, they do not share a marital home. Willcox stated that Fripp, 80, has chosen to live in a different location four miles away from her property.

Separate Residences in Worcestershire

Willcox resides in a distinctive four-storey water mill located in a market town in Worcestershire. The historic property is situated near a lock and is prone to flooding at least four times annually. In contrast, Fripp resides four miles from the mill. Willcox explained the reasoning behind the distance to The Sunday Times Home supplement, noting that their lifestyle preferences are fundamentally different. She reported that her husband is constantly engaged in building and developing projects, whereas she prefers an environment defined by complete silence and seclusion.

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Ongoing Care and Daily Visits

Despite the physical separation, Willcox emphasized that the couple maintains a close daily routine. She revealed that she sees Fripp most days and continues to provide care for him due to his age. Willcox noted that she does not switch off her caregiving responsibilities, acknowledging that this dual role of being married to someone 12 years her senior while managing a full-on career is her chosen lifestyle. She expressed a preference for this active involvement over idleness, describing her current situation as preferable to twiddling her thumbs.

History of the Relationship

The couple has been married for four decades, having wed in 1986 after reconnecting in 1985. Their reunion occurred while working together on a charity recording project. Fripp proposed to Willcox just one week after they reconnected. Willcox previously discussed their relationship dynamics on the television program Loose Women in 2016. At that time, she joked that the secret to their long-lasting marriage was that she hardly saw him, highlighting the importance of personal space in their union.

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Living Arrangements and Humor

Willcox detailed that the couple previously maintained two separate houses. Although they currently live in the same house, Fripp retains a property located 200 yards away from their main residence, which he visits less frequently now. Willcox also shared humorous insights into their domestic life, specifically mentioning a designated snore room. She explained that after decades of sleepless nights due to Fripp's snoring, she requested a separate space for him to rest when he sounded like a foghorn, allowing her to have a quiet bedroom.

Personal History and Reflections

Willcox used the opportunity to reflect on her past as a rebellious teenager. She admitted to being a hair model from the age of 14, often coming home with dyed hair in red, blue, and green colors. She recalled that her mother would require her to walk four feet behind her as they went out. Willcox described her youthful behavior as a form of rebellion, stating that they were born punks. Despite the changes in their living situation, Willcox insisted that the couple remains intimate, joking that they are still very active in the bedroom.