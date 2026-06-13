Toy Story Franchise Dominates Global Disney+ Charts as Fifth Film Approaches

The entire Toy Story film series is surging in popularity on Disney+, holding top chart positions in dozens of countries worldwide as the franchise prepares for its next theatrical installment.

The summer movie season is in full swing, and Disney, a historic Hollywood powerhouse, is deeply engaged in the competitive box office arena. Over its long legacy, the studio has birthed numerous franchises, but only a select few have ascended to the coveted billion-dollar status, becoming cornerstones of the Disney brand.

While animation has consistently been a monumental success for the company, Disney is now witnessing a remarkable resurgence of one of its most iconic properties within the streaming domain. The beloved Toy Story franchise is poised for another theatrical chapter with a sequel on the horizon this year. Even before that new release, the first four films are experiencing a spectacular revival on Disney+, currently dominating the top positions across the platform's global charts.

The entire saga has surged in popularity worldwide. Notably, Toy Story 5: A Special Look, a promotional short for the upcoming film, is holding the number two spot for the service in the United States.

The original 1995 Toy Story is securing the number one rank for Disney+ within the United States and is placed at number two in Australia and France, and number three in a long list of countries including Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, El Salvador, San Marino, Slovakia, and Venezuela. The franchise's success extends further.

Toy Story 2, the 1999 sequel, is trending at number three in Mexico, Jamaica, Hungary, Guyana, Haiti, Grenada, Guatemala, Dominica, Belize, Barbados, the Bahamas, Australia, and Antigua and Barbuda. It is also performing at number four on Disney+ in Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, El Salvador, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, the Dominican Republic, New Zealand, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Ireland, Serbia, and Monaco. This enduring popularity underscores the timeless appeal of the characters and stories crafted by Pixar.

The streaming performance indicates that both new and returning audiences are discovering or re-engaging with the franchise, solidifying its status as a cultural touchstone. The data highlights how classic animated properties can maintain significant relevance and viewership in the modern streaming era, often competing successfully with newer original content. Disney+ benefits from its vast back catalog, and the Toy Story series stands as a prime example of a library asset that consistently drives subscriber engagement and watch time.

This phenomenon is particularly valuable for streaming services as they vie for viewer attention in an increasingly crowded market. The consistent top-chart performance across such a diverse array of nations speaks to the universal themes of friendship, loyalty, and adventure that the films explore. It also reflects the meticulous quality and emotional resonance that Pixar infused into every installment.

The upcoming fifth main film undoubtedly benefits from this wave of renewed interest and nostalgia, building a formidable audience base before its theatrical debut. The combination of strategic promotional content like A Special Look and the accessibility of the entire franchise on a single platform creates a powerful lifecycle for the IP.

In summary, the Toy Story franchise's dominance on Disney+ charts globally is a testament to its creation of memorable characters and groundbreaking storytelling, which continues to captivate audiences decades after the original film's release. It demonstrates the lasting commercial and cultural power of well-crafted animated storytelling within Disney's portfolio





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