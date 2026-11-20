Pixar producer Lindsey Collins and Tom Hanks address rumors of a sixth Toy Story installment, emphasizing the need for a worthwhile story before production begins.

Pixar Animation Studios is considering a sixth installment in its landmark Toy Story franchise, following the massive commercial success of Toy Story 5. The previous film earned $1.15 billion at the global box office, a financial achievement that naturally invites speculation about continuing the beloved saga. While Pixar has not issued an official confirmation regarding the development of Toy Story 6, key creative voices within the studio have addressed the possibility of extending the narrative further.

Pixar Producer Discusses Franchise Possibility

Producer Lindsey Collins recently spoke with Deadline about the studio's openness to producing additional entries in the series. Collins highlighted a shift in the studio's creative mindset after the initial skepticism surrounding earlier sequels. She noted that the team previously never anticipated creating a second or third film, but experience has made them more cautious about declaring future impossibilities. This pragmatic approach suggests that Pixar is willing to explore the continuation of the story if the conditions are right.

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Collins further categorized the five films released to date into two distinct narrative trilogies. The first three movies constitute Andy's trilogy, focusing on the boy and his toys during his childhood. In contrast, Toy Story 5 functions as the opening chapter of Bonnie's story, marking a significant generational shift. These comments clarify the structural evolution of the franchise while leaving the door open for future developments without explicitly promising a sixth movie.

Director Andrew Stanton Shares Creative Vision

Andrew Stanton, the director of Toy Story 5 and a long-standing filmmaker at Pixar, expressed a strong desire to maintain the emotional integrity of the series. He hopes to give Bonnie's story the same comprehensive treatment that defined Andy's narrative arc. Stanton emphasized that honesty and a focus on the evolving lives of the children were the elements that made Andy's trilogy feel complete and satisfying to audiences.

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The director aims to follow the lives of the kids as they grow, ensuring that any potential continuation feels organic rather than forced. He believes that this approach is what resonated most deeply with viewers, creating a sense of closure for Andy's journey. If the franchise continues, Stanton intends to replicate this successful formula for Bonnie and any new characters who might enter their lives in subsequent films.

Tom Hanks Stresses Need for Quality Story

Tom Hanks, the voice of Woody in the franchise, has acknowledged that a sixth movie is a distinct possibility. However, he was emphatic that any new installment must justify its existence through a compelling narrative. Hanks stressed that the film must be worthwhile, great, and offer a fresh perspective rather than simply relying on the popularity of the brand name.

The actor recognized that the franchise is a huge corporate business, a reality he does not discount. Nevertheless, he argued that there is no reason to produce another film unless it introduces a new, fresh theme that has not been explored before. This stance aligns with the studio's reputation for prioritizing storytelling quality over mere commercial expansion, ensuring that the emotional core of the toys remains intact for fans worldwide.

Production Timeline and Upcoming Projects

Currently, Pixar has made no official announcement regarding the greenlighting of Toy Story 6. The studio is currently occupied with several other high-profile projects that are likely to take precedence in the coming years. These include original features such as Gatto and Ghost Market, as well as sequels to popular franchises like Incredibles 3 and Coco 2. The workload associated with these titles indicates a busy production schedule for the animation house.

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Given the current slate of projects, any return to Bonnie's bedroom for a sixth film would not occur anytime soon. Industry estimates suggest that a new installment would not arrive before 2030 at the earliest. This timeline allows Pixar to maintain high production standards and ensure that the franchise remains a cornerstone of modern animation without becoming saturated or losing its cultural impact.