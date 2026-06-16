'Toy Story 5': Tom Hanks says 'it is an absolute honor' as he reunites with Tim Allen for new film

Reflecting on their long association with the 'Toy Story' franchise, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen described their roles as both an honor and a responsibility.

'Toy Story 5': Tom Hanks says 'it is an absolute honor' as he reunites with Tim Allen for new filmTim Allen and Tom Hanks are reuniting for "Toy Story 5," returning to the iconic roles of Buzz Lightyear and Woody decades after the franchise began.

The characters, first introduced in 1995, are now considered legends of the toy world and return in a new story that follows their continued adventures. A key part of the film centers on helping a child named Bonnie navigate growing up in a technology-driven environment.

"We've been looking at each other during screenings with tears in our eyes," Hanks said. Allen added, "I don't like to say, 'Well done,' because it's sad. It just showed that animation can still grab that emotion.

" Hanks pointed to a storyline involving Hanks pointed to a storyline involving Bonnie's experience with hurtful messages on her device as particularly moving. "It doesn't come out of dialogue," he said. "It comes out of, like, in this particular movie, when Bonnie has her feelings hurt by what is being texted about her on her device. It broke my heart," Hanks said.

Despite the emotional moments, the film also includes humor, with scenes that highlight the familiar dynamic between the characters. Reflecting on their long association with the franchise, the actors described their roles as both an honor and a responsibility.

"I would say two out of those three," Hanks said when asked if the experience is an honor, responsibility or duty. "It is an absolute honor to have had this responsibility put on us and we do not take it lightly. " The film also includes lighter behind-the-scenes revelations and running jokes, including a moment involving Woody removing his hat that drew laughs, according to the actors.

In addition, early concepts for the original film were revisited during the conversation. Woody was initially envisioned as a marionette named Dummy, and Buzz Lightyear once had the name Lunar Larry.

"Was that his name? " Hanks asked. "Dummy the Cowboy? You are telling me this for the first time and I'm glad I did not know that.

This is as big a secret as the Taylor Swift song!

" With a mix of nostalgia, humor and emotional storytelling, "Toy Story 5" continues the legacy of the franchise while introducing new challenges for its characters. Spencer Pratt responds to L.A. mayoral race loss, says 'it's war' in new videoFamily dog shot and killed by LAPD during Knicks celebration at condo in Canoga Park





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'Toy Story 5': Tom Hanks says 'it is an absolute honor' as he reunites with Tim Allen for new filmReflecting on their long association with the 'Toy Story' franchise, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen described their roles as both an honor and a responsibility.

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