Toy Story 5 to Feature Jessie as Main Character

Pixar's Toy Story 5 is set to bring a new character to the forefront, with Jessie taking on the lead role in the franchise-altering film.

Pixar is set to change Toy Story in a franchise-altering capacity, as Toy Story 5 is putting a new character front and center. The fifth entry in Pixar 's iconic animated series is bringing the usual band of toys back together for at least one more adventure.

Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Slinky, Rex, Hamm, Bo Peep, and more are confirmed to play roles as Bonnie loses interest in her toys after getting a tablet, Lilypad. While Bonnie's introduction in Toy Story 3 brought in a new group of toys, the movies have more or less remained focused on the ones who previously belonged to Andy.

Switching the human child protagonist did not change the formula drastically when it came time to make Toy Story 4, and the same has been true for Toy Story 5's cast of characters. From the outset of this story, the Toy Story movies have revolved around Woody. The protective leader of the toys has been the clear-cut main character of the franchise from the beginning, with Buzz acting as a co-lead.

After all, it was the Star Command ranger who was used as inspiration for Pixar's strangely connected Lightyear expansion. Their relationship is the heart of the franchise, which is why Woody and Buzz's reunion in Toy Story 5 is so important. The cowboy and space ranger will both have key roles to play in the new film, but neither is the main character this time around.

Pixar has confirmed that Toy Story 5 will be Jessie's movie, with the toy's new sheriff stepping into the lead role this time around. It makes the movie, which comes out on June 12, the first one where Woody and Buzz aren't the real focal points.

Why Jessie Is Toy Story 5's Main Character, Not Woody Or Buzz After four movies and more than two decades with Woody and Buzz, it was decided that Toy Story 5 needed a fresh perspective. The franchise isn't ready to completely move on from its two most iconic characters, but there is an understanding that the movies can't always rely on them. Having a great roster of additional toys, like Jessie, made it possible for this switch to be made.

Choosing Jessie in particular to be Toy Story 5's lead has come from a practical and story-driven place. Toy Story 4's ending had Woody give his sheriff badge to Jessie, officially passing the leadership responsibilities to her. As the one who is now looking out for all of Bonnie's toys, Pixar set up the cowgirl's more prominent role years before we knew there'd be another movie.

That's why director/writer Andrew Stanton wrote the first draft of Toy Story 5 without Woody at all at first. While he came to realize that the former sheriff was still needed, it did not deter Jessie's importance. That's why so many people involved with the film have teased Jessie's significant role over the years. How exactly the sequel shifts the focus to Jessie and balances not becoming too reliant on Woody once again remains to be seen.

But with Toy Story 5 reviving Jessie's original owner storyline by visiting Emily's house once more, it is clear that her emotional journey will be the heartbeat of the film. Will Jessie Be The Lead Of Future Toy Story Movies? Whether Jessie will remain in this position for the franchise's future is unclear. Toy Story 5 giving Woody a break as the main character could be enough for the series to circle back around to him with the next installment.

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That said, it's not confirmed if there will be more adventures. Despite Stanton teasing Toy Story 6 story ideas, Pixar and Disney have not announced plans for another. That will certainly depend on the reception of the fifth film and where it leaves Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the toys. If Jessie does retain her position as Toy Story's lead moving forward, it will be up to Pixar to make that clearer.

As long as Woody and Buzz are part of these stories, they will always get sizable parts and be seen as the leads for most viewers. Rather than keep them around as Toy Story 5 has done, Jessie might need one or both to exit the story for good to fully take over.

Toy Story 5 Like Follow Followed PG Animation Adventure Family Comedy Release Date June 19, 2026 Runtime 102 Minutes Director Andrew Stanton, McKenna Harris Cast See All Writers Andrew Stanton, McKenna Jean Harris Producers Lindsey Collins, Jessica Choi Prequel Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3, Toy Story 4 Franchise Toy Story Powered by Expand Collapse





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