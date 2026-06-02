Toy Story 5 to Explore Modern Childhood with Smart Devices, Taylor Swift Contributes Original Song

Pixar's Toy Story 5 features Bonnie struggling with friendships and receiving a smart device, along with voice cameos and a new original song by Taylor Swift, releasing June 19.

The fifth installment of the beloved Pixar classic Toy Story is set to follow Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, and more as owner Bonnie struggles with making friends in the real world, receiving a smart device from her parents.

'I know every parent in the United States worries about their kids. When do you get them involved in tech? What does that do to their brains?

' Cusack said. 'And that's what this movie's about. It's about humanity and playing and loyalty - and it makes me cry.

' The film also features a voice cameo from a toy who looks like a slice of pizza wearing sunglasses, described by Disney as 'effortlessly cool and mysterious, Pizza with Sunglasses is a member of a small but mighty community of forgotten toys that live in an abandoned backyard shed. ' Additionally, the ensemble includes Evil Bullseye, though Woody's trusty steed still lacks the power of speech in the world of Toy Story.

Taylor Swift has joined the project, sharing on June 1 that she wrote an original song titled 'I Knew It, I Knew You.

' The track is cowritten and coproduced by Swift and Jack Antonoff. The CD single, acoustic version, and piano version are all available for pre-order on her website, with an official release date of June 5.

'It's a Toy Story,' she wrote via Instagram. 'You knew it! My new original song "I Knew It, I Knew You" for Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 will be yours on June 5th. I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story.

I wrote it as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right? You can pre-order now exclusively on my site.

' The film hits theaters on June 19, the same day that Swift's debut single 'Tim McGraw' was released 20 years prior. The upcoming Toy Story 5 delves into themes of technology's impact on childhood, a topic that resonates with modern parents. With Bonnie navigating social challenges and the introduction of smart devices, the film aims to balance humor and heart.

Cusack's emotional reaction to the storyline underscores the depth of the narrative, while Swift's musical contribution adds a layer of nostalgia. The cast also includes returning favorites and new characters, promising a fresh adventure that honors the franchise's legacy. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the return of Woody, Buzz, and the gang, ready to explore new frontiers of friendship and imagination in a digital age





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