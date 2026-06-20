Toy Story 5: The Story Behind the Movie

The new Toy Story movie explores the divide between toys and technology, following Bonnie as she struggles to make friends with kids her age and her parents purchasing her a tablet, Lilypad, which puts her at odds with Bonnie's toys, especially Jessie.

The new Toy Story movie explores the divide between toys and technology. The film, which stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Conan O'Brien, follows Bonnie as she struggles to make friends with kids her age.

Her parents purchase her a tablet, Lilypad, which puts her at odds with Bonnie's toys, especially Jessie, the lead character in the new movie. Jessie makes it her mission to help her kid find a real friend and through that, reconnects with her past in a poignant and beautiful way. Ahead of the movie's release, Collider's Meredith Loftus sat down with co-director Kenna Harris and producer Lindsey Collins to discuss the film.

The duo reveals how early in the process they knew the latest installment would center on Jessie, as well as how late they decided on Jessie's connection to Emily decades later. Collins also explains how patience was key to connecting with Taylor Swift for the movie's original song, 'I Knew It, I Knew You.

' The team had considered bringing back older devices, with Harris mentioning the little robot dogs from the early 2000s and Collins mentioning the electronic game Merlin and the tech game Simon. When asked when they decided to center the story on Jessie, Harris replied that it was from the very beginning, with Stanton's instinct being that Jessie is the head of the room and it's got to be a story about her.

Collins added that they had different versions of the Emily reveal and it transformed over time. They also discussed how they waited for Taylor Swift to be available for the movie's song, with Collins saying that patience was key. The team also had other singers in mind if Taylor Swift wasn't available, but they decided to wait and see. The interview provides insight into the making of the new Toy Story movie and the creative decisions behind it.

The film's focus on Jessie and her connection to Emily is a poignant and beautiful way to explore the themes of friendship and technology. The team's patience in waiting for Taylor Swift to be available for the movie's song is also notable, highlighting the importance of timing in creative projects. Overall, the interview provides a fascinating look into the making of the new Toy Story movie and the creative decisions behind it.

The film's focus on Jessie and her connection to Emily is a poignant and beautiful way to explore the themes of friendship and technology. The team's patience in waiting for Taylor Swift to be available for the movie's song is also notable, highlighting the importance of timing in creative projects. The new Toy Story movie is set to be released soon, and fans are eagerly anticipating its arrival.

The film's focus on Jessie and her connection to Emily is a poignant and beautiful way to explore the themes of friendship and technology. The team's patience in waiting for Taylor Swift to be available for the movie's song is also notable, highlighting the importance of timing in creative projects. The film's release is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to see how the story unfolds.

The new Toy Story movie is set to be released soon, and fans are eagerly anticipating its arrival. The film's focus on Jessie and her connection to Emily is a poignant and beautiful way to explore the themes of friendship and technology. The team's patience in waiting for Taylor Swift to be available for the movie's song is also notable, highlighting the importance of timing in creative projects.

The film's release is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to see how the story unfolds. The new Toy Story movie is set to be released soon, and fans are eagerly anticipating its arrival. The film's focus on Jessie and her connection to Emily is a poignant and beautiful way to explore the themes of friendship and technology.

The team's patience in waiting for Taylor Swift to be available for the movie's song is also notable, highlighting the importance of timing in creative projects. The film's release is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to see how the story unfolds





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Toy Story 5 Jessie Bonnie Lilypad Taylor Swift Technology Friendship

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