Toy Story 5 Sets New Franchise Record with $17.5 Million in Previews

The upcoming Toy Story 5 has already broken records, earning $17.5 million in preview screenings. This marks the highest preview total in the Toy Story franchise and ranks second among all animated films, behind only Incredibles 2. Directed by Andrew Stanton and McKenna Harris, the film continues the adventures of Woody, Buzz, and the gang as they encounter new electronic toys. With a release date of June 19, 2026, the movie is poised for a massive opening following the success of Toy Story 4.

Toy Story 5 is already breaking records as it prepares for its official release. Directed by McKenna Harris and Andrew Stanton , the fifth installment in the beloved Toy Story franchise brings back Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks , Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tim Allen , and the rest of the gang as they face a new challenge: the arrival of a new generation of electronic toys.

This dynamic threatens to render the classic toys obsolete, setting the stage for both comedic and heartfelt moments. The film's early performance in preview screenings has shattered expectations, earning $17.5 million according to Deadline. That sum establishes a new franchise record for preview earnings, surpassing previous entries. It also stands as the second-highest preview total ever for a Pixar release, and for any animated feature, trailing only Incredibles 2, which earned $18.5 million.

The preview rankings for animated movies now place Incredibles 2 at the top, followed by Toy Story 5, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with $17.4 million, Moana 2 with $13.8 million, and Inside Out 2 with $13 million. These numbers indicate strong audience anticipation and hint at a potentially massive opening weekend. The cast includes returning favorites such as Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz, alongside the rest of the familiar ensemble.

Andrew Stanton and McKenna Harris co-direct, continuing the legacy of storytelling that blends humor with emotional depth. The writing credits belong to Andrew Stanton and McKenna Jean Harris, while producers Lindsey Collins and Jessica Choi oversee the project. The film is rated PG for some action and mild thematic elements, falling into the Animation, Adventure, Family, and Comedy genres. Its runtime is 102 minutes and the official release date is set for June 19, 2026.

Toy Story 5 follows the critically acclaimed Toy Story 4, which opened domestically with $120 million in 2019, setting a high bar for the franchise. That previous success raised expectations for this sequel, and the early financial milestones suggest the series continues to captivate audiences across generations. Industry watchers are keenly interested in how Toy Story 5 will perform in its full opening weekend, given the current landscape of animated releases and the enduring popularity of the franchise.

The early preview numbers not only demonstrate fan loyalty but also reflect effective marketing and the cultural staying power of characters that have been part of many childhoods for over two decades. The film's theme of old versus new technology resonates in today's rapidly evolving digital age, adding a layer of relevance to the story. As summer 2026 approaches, all eyes will be on whether Toy Story 5 can convert this pre-release momentum into a record-breaking debut.

The combination of star power, creative vision, and nostalgic appeal positions it as one of the most anticipated movies of the year, likely to dominate box office charts and spark conversations about the future of animation and franchise filmmaking





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Toy Story 5 Box Office Previews Pixar Animation Records Andrew Stanton Mckenna Harris Tom Hanks Tim Allen

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