Toy Story 5 Set for Theatrical Release with Special IMAX Screening Event

Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, the latest installment in the beloved animated franchise, is scheduled to debut in IMAX and theaters nationwide on June 19, 2026. The film introduces a new technological threat as the toys confront a smart tablet named Lilypad. Collider has partnered with Disney and IMAX to host an advanced screening on June 15 near LAX, featuring a pre-show Q&A with Director of Photography Matt Aspbury.

After 2019's Toy Story 4 which followed Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), Forky (Tony Hale) and the rest of the beloved toys on a road trip adventure with Bonnie that reunited them with Bo Peep, the story continues in Disney and Pixar 's upcoming Toy Story 5 , out in IMAX and theaters nationwide June 19.

For over 30 years, audiences have joined Andy and Bonnie in their love of these iconic toys through many unforgettable adventures. Now, Toy Story 5 takes on a new challenge: technology. It's a showdown unlike anything Woody, Buzz, and their friends have faced before, and Collider is thrilled to team up with Disney and IMAX to offer readers the chance to see it unfold early in stunning IMAX.

Before the screening, Director of Photography Matt Aspbury will join us for an exclusive pre-screening Q&A. Read on for full details on how to enter for a chance to win free tickets. In Toy Story 5, from Academy Award-winning director and screenwriter Andrew Stanton and co-director and screenwriter Kenna Harris, the toys face one of their biggest threats yet when a shiny new tech toy captures their kid Bonnie's (Scarlett Spears) attention.

Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee, is a tablet device with strong opinions about what's best for Bonnie. It's up to Woody, Buzz, and Jessie to try and stop her from taking over Bonnie's world.

In addition to Hanks, Allen, Cusack, and Hale, Toy Story 5 features returning voices including Bonnie Hunt as Dolly, Wallace Shawn as Rex, John Ratzenberger as Hamm, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Kristen Schaal as Trixie and Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom. Joining Lee and Spears among the film's new additions are Conan O'Brien as Smarty Pants, Craig Robinson as Atlas, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny) as Pizza with Sunglasses, Alan Cumming as Evil Bullseye, and Krys Marshall as a grown-up.

'Toy Story 5' IMAX Screening Details Years in the making, this is a magical night you won't want to miss! On Monday, June 15th, join us near LAX for this advanced IMAX screening of Toy Story 5, the way movies should be experienced - on the biggest screen.

Collider's own Steven Weintraub will moderate a pre-screening Q&A with Matt Aspbury beginning at 7:00 p.m. How to Get 'Toy Story 5' IMAX Screening Tickets This special IMAX screening of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 is guaranteed to fill up fast, and seating is limited, so don't wait to reserve your spot! For your chance to win free tickets to see Toy Story 5 early in theaters in IMAX, after a pre-screening conversation with Aspbury, hit this link to provide us with your email address.

Be sure to claim your seats while they're still available, and let us know if you plan to bring a guest. RSVP as soon as possible to secure your spot! Winners will be contacted in the days leading up to June 15th, and only confirmed RSVPs will be admitted. Toy Story 5 opens in IMAX and theaters nationwide on July 19.

Be sure to check back with Collider for more special event screenings





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