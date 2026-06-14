Toy Story 5 Set for Summer Release After Hoppers' Box Office and Streaming Success

Pixar's Toy Story 5 is scheduled to release on June 19, 2026, as the studio's second film of the year following Hoppers. Hoppers, featuring Meryl Streep, earned $388 million globally on a $150 million budget and currently leads Disney+ viewership in the U.S. The upcoming sequel includes returning stars like Tom Hanks and Tim Allen alongside new additions such as Keanu Reeves and Greta Lee.

Later this month, following The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's billion-dollar success, the toys are back in town as a new animated sequel attempts to reach the box office summit.

Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and the rest of the gang are back for a fifth installment, as Toy Story 5 blasts off in cinemas on June 19. The likes of John Ratzenberger, Tony Hale, Bonnie Hunt, Keanu Reeves, and more reprise roles from previous installments, with Greta Lee, Craig Robinson, Conan O'Brien, Ernie Hudson, and more added to the cast.

Toy Story 5 is the second Pixar release of 2026, following in the footsteps of their newest original movie, Hoppers, which premiered on March 6. Similar to Toy Story 5, Hoppers boasts a star-studded voice cast, featuring three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep and relative newcomer Piper Curda, and also featuring Isiah Whitlock Jr., Sam Richardson, Dave Franco, Demetri Martin, Jon Hamm, Kathy Najimy, and Bobby Moynihan.

Directed by Daniel Chong and written by Jesse Andrews, the film was never going to hit the box office heights of its major Pixar franchise contemporaries, but could it better its predecessor, Elio, and prove successful? Against a reported production budget of $150 million, Hoppers returned a positive $388 million worldwide, split between a domestic haul of $166 million and a further $222 million from overseas markets.

Currently, Hoppers is the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year domestically, but the impending arrival of Toy Story 5 and the unstoppable horror force of Focus Features' Obsession will see it soon lose its rank. Thankfully, Hoppers has now made the transition to streaming and is already proving popular. At the time of writing, the movie is the most-watched on Disney+ in the U.S., and ranks second worldwide behind a special look at the next Toy Story installment





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Toy Story 5 Pixar Hoppers Box Office Streaming Disney+ Animated Films Sequel Voice Cast

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